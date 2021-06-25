The new movies available to watch in Irish cinemas this weekend

By Rory Cashin

June 25, 2021 at 2:39pm

Share:
The new movies available to watch in Irish cinemas this weekend

Three more cinematic releases to enjoy on the big screen!

If you thought last week's addition of four new movies to your local cinema was a fluke, and that maybe things would start to dry up again for a while, think again!

In what we can only hope is further evidence that #NatureIsHealing, we've got three more big screen releases this week for you to choose from, in case you've already snapped up all of last week's ones!

FAST & FURIOUS 9

Don't let that title confuse you, because this is actually the TENTH Fast and Furious movie to arrive on the big screen, thanks to 2019's Hobbs & Shaw spin-off. But we're back in the main story now, with Vin Diesel and co. trying to stop his evil brother John Cena from taking over the world. And they take him on the only way they know how: with lots and lots of cars.

Fast & Furious 9 arrives in Irish cinemas on Thursday, 24 June.

SUPERNOVA

Everyone's favourite cinema dads Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci play a couple who embark on a road trip across the UK following one of them being diagnosed with dementia. They want to see as many of their friends and family as possible, as well as revisiting some of their favourite places from their past together. You will absolutely cry at this movie.

Supernova will be available in select Irish cinemas from Friday, 25 June.

DOGTANIAN AND THE THREE MUSKEHOUNDS

If you're looking for something to bring the kids along to, and they've already seen Raya & The Last Dragon, Luca, Cruella and Peter Rabbit 2, then this is another big screen option. It is also only 84 minutes long, so should be just long enough to keep their attention without straining it.

Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds will be released in Irish cinemas on Friday, 25 June.

Share:

Latest articles

Pick up some fancy treats for your doggo in Dublin 8

Everyone's been loving this Pride inspired makeover of an iconic Dublin landmark

BBQ bites and the ultimate cocktail: How to create a blissful Aperitivo moment at home

11 Dog-Friendly Places In Dublin You’ll Want To Bring Your Pup This Week

You may also love

Lovin Games Weekly - Cyberpunk 2077 is finally available on the PS Store again

The big new movies available to watch in Irish cinemas this weekend

Lovin Games Weekly - there is a Guardians of the Galaxy game on the way

In need of a new summer outfit? You might be able to find something in the back of your hot press

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.