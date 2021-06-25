The new movies available to watch in Irish cinemas this weekend

Three more cinematic releases to enjoy on the big screen!

If you thought last week's addition of four new movies to your local cinema was a fluke, and that maybe things would start to dry up again for a while, think again!

In what we can only hope is further evidence that #NatureIsHealing, we've got three more big screen releases this week for you to choose from, in case you've already snapped up all of last week's ones!

FAST & FURIOUS 9

Don't let that title confuse you, because this is actually the TENTH Fast and Furious movie to arrive on the big screen, thanks to 2019's Hobbs & Shaw spin-off. But we're back in the main story now, with Vin Diesel and co. trying to stop his evil brother John Cena from taking over the world. And they take him on the only way they know how: with lots and lots of cars.

Fast & Furious 9 arrives in Irish cinemas on Thursday, 24 June.

SUPERNOVA

Everyone's favourite cinema dads Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci play a couple who embark on a road trip across the UK following one of them being diagnosed with dementia. They want to see as many of their friends and family as possible, as well as revisiting some of their favourite places from their past together. You will absolutely cry at this movie.

Supernova will be available in select Irish cinemas from Friday, 25 June.

DOGTANIAN AND THE THREE MUSKEHOUNDS

If you're looking for something to bring the kids along to, and they've already seen Raya & The Last Dragon, Luca, Cruella and Peter Rabbit 2, then this is another big screen option. It is also only 84 minutes long, so should be just long enough to keep their attention without straining it.

Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds will be released in Irish cinemas on Friday, 25 June.