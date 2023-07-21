Coffeeangel have opened their new café on Hatch Street

Coffee from the heavens.

After months of anticipation, Coffeeangel opened their seventh café last week, this time gracing Hatch Street Upper.

They announced their plans to for this Dublin 2 location back in March, and on July 11th, they officially opened their doors to customers. The café is based in Styne House, which is adjacent to the Iveagh Gardens, making it a popular spot for the thousands of commuters that pass by each day.

The new Coffeeangel will have to compete with huge coffee chains Pret A Manger and Starbucks, but given their popularity already amongst Dublin locals, we think they'll have no issue bringing in business.

Coffeeangel has five other cafés in Dublin city centre, at the IFSC, South Anne Street, Pembroke Street, and South Leinster Street, as well as one newly opened café in Monaghan. Their Trinity Street premises remains closed currently.

Header image via Instagram / Coffee Angel

