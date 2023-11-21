'Be ready, be hungry' D2 Sicilian restaurant opens new deli

Normalise eating a full plate of arancini as a complete meal.

Whether it's financial constraints, or just a lack of Annual Leave, flying off to Sicily every month (or every year even) is likely not on your typical agenda. Luckily we have an authentic Sicilian restaurant right in Dublin city centre for when you're craving the food, and they've just announced a new daytime venture.

Amuri By Day is a new authentic Sicilian deli, and is the little sister restaurant to Amuri, which opened on Chatham Street in May 2022.

The D2 restaurant celebrates the experience of eating, as well as the love for food, which is fitting as amuri is the Sicilian word for love. Up until now, they have kept those celebrations for evening diners, but now they are expanding to let the hungry lunch seekers in on the love.

So what can you expect from Amuri By Day?

This new iteration from Amuri will feature authentic Sicilian street food, including coffees, pastries, paninis, focacce, arancini, cannoli, cheeses, cured meats, and naturally, a whole lot of love.

If you're lucky enough to work nearby, and have been on the lookout for a new lunchtime haunt, Amuri By Day opens Tuesday to Saturday between 8am and 6pm.

Can't wait to order seven mortadella paninis and watch an episode of The Bear unfold before my eyes (although hopefully with less stress for the staff).

