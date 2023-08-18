Gourmet Food Parlour to open new Dublin city centre location

"This is a huge milestone"

After 17 years in business, Gourmet Food Parlour are taking Dublin city centre by storm, opening a new space in Arnotts.

They took to Instagram to share the news with their followers with the following post:

"The news is finally out!! Gourmet Food Parlour is coming to Dublin's city centre!

We're always on the hunt to grow and challenge ourselves, and what better place to do so than in @arnottsdublin, Dublin's most iconic department store. This is a huge milestone in what has been a proud and successful 17 years in business, we can't wait to bring Gourmet Food Parlour to the people of inner city Dublin."

The post went on to say that they were taking over the running of the existing Homemade, Corner Café and Kitchen Bistro restaurants, and putting their own spin on things.

The Arnotts location will have all your favourite GFP dishes, as well as a host of new menu additions.

Gourmet Food Parlour will make its grand debut within Arnotts sometime in September, so keep an eye on their socials for more information.

Currently they have locations in Santry, Malahide, Swords, Dún Laoghaire in Dublin, as well as Dunshaughlin in Meath and Salthill in Galway.

