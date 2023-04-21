A new café that specialises in brigadeiros is opening in Dublin 2

This could just be your new obsession.

While perusing through South King Street, as I often do on the way to some of my favourite spots, such as Bambino, PMACs, and MASA, I recently spotted the brand purple branding of a new café, All Rosey.

This new café is based opposite the Luke Kelly statue, and while they serve your typical coffee and pastry creations, sourced from Roasted Brown and Media Luna Croissanterie, they specialise in one treat in particular. The brigadeiro.

Not sure what a brigadeiro is? We weren't either, so we did some digging.

Brigadeiros are a Brazilian dessert, made up of four simple ingredients; condensed milk, sprinkles (or other such toppings), butter, and cocoa powder. They're essentially a kind of truffle, served cold, or room temperature, and All Rosey will have lots of different versions to try.

All Rosey officially launch on Saturday April 22nd, so make sure to pop by and give them a warm welcome if you're bopping about town. From then onwards they'll open Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 5pm, on Saturdays from 8:30am to 5pm, and Sundays from 9:30am to 5pm.

Header images via Instagram/allroseycoffee

