Popular New Orleans inspired restaurant opens new southside location

Get a good feed no matter which side of the Liffey you're based on.

Krewe on Capel Street has been a tried and true Dublin eatery in the four years it's been operating. It ranked as seventh on the OpenTable list of most booked Dublin restaurants for 2023, and it's constantly passing the lips of Dubliners and tourists alike as a must-try, particularly for their famous seafood boil.

For those who have often been caught without a booking of a Friday or Saturday evening, underestimating the huge demand for Krewe, things might just get a little easier now that the New Orleans inspired restaurant are opening a new location in Portobello.

Cajun creole cuisine

Based on Charlemont Square, you will now be able to delve into Krewe no matter what side of the Liffey you're based on, and while we can't promise this spot won't book up as fast as its predecessor, at least now you have double the opportunity.

Crafted in collaboration with Head Chef Niall Smyth, the menu draws inspiration from the vibrant flavours of Cajun Creole cuisine. Following numerous research trips to New Orleans, the culinary offerings source fresh, local ingredients in Ireland, and feature classics like jambalaya and mouth-watering po'boys, each dish meticulously created to capture the authentic taste of New Orleans, a reputation for which the original Krewe on Capel Street is widely celebrated.

Co-owner Conor McCrohan said this of the menu:

"All of our dishes are NOLA inspired with locally sourced ingredients. Designing this menu with head chef Niall Smyth, we wanted to ensure we kept it authentic to Cajun, creole & smoked cuisine, with classics such as Soft Shell Crab, Crispy Pork Belly, Gris Gris Salad, and Jambalaya, but ensuring it satisfied the Irish consumer. So for example swapping catfish, popular in New Orleans, to Irish cod. "In our determination to replicate the Beignets of Café du Monde and Pecan Pie of The Camellia Grill we invested in a separate pastry kitchen and three new pastry chefs. We believe our chefs have succeeded, while also perfecting the Irish favourite of the Chocolate fudge Brownie."

In line with their OG location, you can also expect stunning cocktails to be on the menu at Krewe's southside restaurant.

As a distinctive aspect of New Orleans culture, street art plays a prominent role, and so acclaimed Irish street artist Zurdie has crafted a unique graffiti wall at the Krewe's entrance.

If we've gotten you excited, Krewe opens Monday to Sunday from 12pm until late.

