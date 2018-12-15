Food and Drink New Openings

This Really Popular Wing Joint Has Opened A City Centre Restaurant And We Got A First Look

Everyone knows the name Wing It, whether it’s from their time in Eatyard, their hot wing challenges or from the original restaurant in The Square, Tallaght.

There is no denying they serve up some of the best wings in the county but unless you live around Tallaght, you might not have been lucky enough to pop in and try them.

This was the case for myself, a Bray man, until very recently.

After some work, their brand new restaurant opened up right in the city centre, on Georges Street, and we were invited down for a first look.

Image From I Os

Come On In

You can immediately see they have upped their game with the interior thanks to the help of North Design.

Upon arrival, you are greeted by giant red lips that really pop on their black walls. As you continue into the main seating area on the ground floor, you’ll find other interesting art pieces, large vintage mirrors, candles and hanging plants.

The lighting is quite dim which adds to the atmosphere and would make it perfect for date night.

Like most restaurants, they have one long banquette (which is always the comfy side) and if you get stuck with the chairs on the outside you’re normally fuming, but not here. They have equally comfy scalloped leather seats on the opposite side - dream.

Where The Magic Happens

Take a walk upstairs and enter this gorgeous little private room. Although they have the same table, chairs and mirrors as downstairs, it feels like you’ve entered a classy cocktail bar when you sit up here.

They have a beautiful chandelier in centre stage, funky wallpaper on the roof and a huge painting on the wall.

This is used as part of the restaurant on a normal day but it can be booked out for events and it’s completely secluded from the rest of the restaurant.

Whats App Image 2019 01 25 At 14 17 35

What’s On The Menu?

Wings, wings, wings.

The competition for the best wings in Dublin is strong with the likes of Elephant & Castle and Wishbone knocking about, but Wing It are definitely right up there with the best.

As I said, this was my first time getting a nibble on these famous wings and they did not disappoint. I went for the buffalo wings because I really wanted to test the quality of the wings and not be distracted by some exotic sauce.

My personal preference are wings that are not drenched in sauce and this is how they came, although you can ask for more if that’s what floats your boat. They are tender and crispy with a little spicy kick, so near enough to the perfect wings for me.

Apart from wings, they have a decent menu consisting of tenders, burgers, boneless wings and different variations of fries.

They will also be introducing beers and quirky cocktails in the near future so keep your eyes peeled.

Definitely a must for anyone who is looking for Dublin’s best wings.

