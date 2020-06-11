Bohemian FC donating all profits from jersey sales to MASI this week

Bohemian FC has announced that they'll be donating all profits from the sales of their Refugees Welcome jerseys to MASI - an independent Irish advocacy group for those seeking asylum in the Republic of Ireland.

Unveiled back in February of this year, the new Bohemian FC away jerseys were created in conjunction with Amnesty Ireland. White with diagonal black and red pinstripes, the jerseys feature the words 'Refugees Welcome' across the front and is aimed at highlighting concerns over the direct provision asylum system in Ireland.

Revealing that they'll be donating 100 per cent of profits from jersey sales to MASI this week, the team made the announcement on Twitter, posting a statement that reads:

"Bohemian FC has taken the decision to donate 100% of profits from our 'Refugees Welcome' away jersey for the next seven days to the Movement of Asylum Seekers Ireland (MASI).

While our supporter-led initiative to bring Direct Provision residents to games will continue when the easing of Covid-19 restrictions allows it to, we feel the current pandemic has further exposed the inequality of the system.

As a club, we want to do more to show solidarity and help efforts to effect change that impacts the lives of people who have become friends and fellow supporters of our club.

All profits until midnight Thursday, June 18 will go directly to MASI."

Adult jerseys cost €60 while kid's jerseys will be going for €50.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.