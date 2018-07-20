Looted Lidl In Tallaght Given Reopening Date And Will Be Bigger Than Before

The Lidl Store in Jobstown, Tallaght that had everybody talking around the worldwhen it was looted during Storm Emma, is finally set to reopen.

The Lidl was broken into and looted before being absolutely demolished by a JCB and caused mayhem so bad that even the army were called in.

Images and videos were being fired into Whatsapp groups all around the country and one of the most frightening was when the looters tried to open the safe with a JCB.

However, the German supermarket brand has revealed that it will reopen at the end of August.

The Irish Times is reporting that The Fortunestown Lane store in Tallaght will have its doors opened on August 31, nearly seven months after it was destroyed.

Until then, the company will be offering customers a complimentary shuttle bus service from Fortunestown to its next nearest store at Whitestown Way.

It runs once a day and the 40 seater bus will leave directly opposite the Fortunestown store at 10:30am sharp each day, dropping customers to Lidl at Whitestown Way and will leave at 11:45am sharp returning to Fortunestown.

