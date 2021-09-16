Competition: WIN a state-of-the-art coffee machine and a year's supply of coffee beans

By Lynda Keogh

September 16, 2021 at 2:36pm

Competition: WIN a state-of-the-art coffee machine and a year's supply of coffee beans

If you consider yourself a coffee connoisseur, we've got the scoop on how you can win some cool coffee related prizes...

Over the last year or so, we've all some-what mastered the art of making a great coffee at home. So we've teamed up with Currys PC World to put your coffee-making skills to the test for a chance to WIN some incredible coffee-themed prizes.

Currys PC World, in association with Sage Appliances, are running the Home Barista of the Year Competition; a national search to find Ireland's most skilled home barista, where the winner will receive some incredible prizes!

All you have to do to get involved is simply post a snap or a video of your perfect coffee serve to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and use #HomeBaristaoftheYear. Your entry will be added to our slick online coffee photo wall and you'll be in with the chance of winning some incredible prizes.

There are €10,000 worth of prizes to be won, including Sage coffee machines, Currys PC World vouchers and a year's supply of coffee beans!

Currys want to see how much passion you have for your favourite coffee drink in your submission. What beans do you use? What milk do you prefer? Make sure to include it all! Let them know the style of coffee you like and how you make your perfect cuppa.

Don't worry - it's not all about how beautiful the finished coffee is and the competition is open to all skill levels, so you definitely don't need to be a coffee expert to get involved.

It's the perfect prize for any coffee-lovers out there, so be sure to share your caffeine fix with us and don't forget to tag #HomeBaristaoftheYear too!

Brought to you by Currys PC World in association with Sage Appliances 

T&C's apply. See here.

