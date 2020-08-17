Day out in Dublin: The best of Smithfield and The Liberties

Planning your next day out in Dublin? Here are our top picks for what to do in Smithfield and The Liberties.

As restriction gradually lift and some of the city's top attraction begin to reopen, the yearning to discover new things, go on fun adventures and make the most of Dublin starts to brew inside us.

We have somewhat sacrificed this over the past few months as we played our part for the greater good. With health and safety still at the forefront of our minds, it's time to fall in love with Dublin again. And the Smithfield/Liberties area is a wonderful place to start.

Steeped in history and bursting with cultural attractions and unreal foodie spots, there is so much to see, do and eat around this area. For the ultimate day out, we've decided to highlight the best of what Smithfield, The Liberties and surrounding areas have to offer.

Open Gate Brewery

This place is more than just a working brewery. The food here is also absolutely amazing. From juicy burgers to doughy pizza to mouth-watering sides on a rotating menu that perfectly compliments your beer paddle, your taste buds are in for a treat with a visit to the Guinness Open Gate Brewery. They have a brand new beer garden complete with snugs from which you order your food and drinks.

Brunch in Smithfield

We couldn't simply pick just one place to go for brunch in Smithfield. There is just so much to choose from! You'll get a mean full Irish in Third Space, while Thundercat Alley serves up a stunning bottomless brunch. Urbanity has a glorious all-day breakfast menu that includes grilled garlicky halloumi, beetroot cured salmon and more.

Christchurch Cathedral

Arguably one of the most beautiful buildings in the city, Christchurch Cathedral is a place you may not usually think to go into. But there are plenty of reasons to do so. Originally a Viking church, soak up over 1,000 years of history as you look in awe at both the exterior and interior design of this building. The Cathedral houses a magnificent nave and a fascinating medieval crypt, as well as many other historical treasures.

Jameson Distillery Bow St

Jameson Distillery Bow St has some amazing experiences on offer, whether you're a whiskey lover or not. When you book an experience here, you'll be treated to a guided tour of the iconic distillery and a whiskey tasting. Having been present in Dublin since 1780, this place certainly plays a big part in Dublin's history, all of which you'll learn about on the tour.

Pearse Lyon's Distillery

Yet another fantastic distillery experience in this cultural quarter of Dublin. A tour of Pearse Lyon's Distillery not only gives you the opportunity to sample and savour the whiskey and see the inner working of the distillery, but the tour guides are also fantastic story-tellers who will treat you to local tales dating back to the 12th Century.

Street Art in Smithfield

If there is one particular area in Dublin that's known for its intriguing and thought-provoking street art, it's Smithfield. Simply have a gander around the area and you'll come across some wonderful murals from some of the top street artists to come from Dublin, such as Subset, Vanessa Power and more.

Marsh's Library

Marsh's Library, located beside St Patrick's Cathedral, was opened to the public in 1707and houses 25,000 rare books. With such a massive and fascinating collection, you could easily spend hours in here.

Dublinia

Want to get a glimpse at Viking and Medieval Dublin? Welcome to Dublinia. A visit here gives you the opportunity to discover what life was like onboard a Viking warship (while even trying on the cloths). You will also be transported back to medieval Dublin while learning about crime and punishment, disease and life 700 years ago. Perhaps the most exciting part of a visit to Dublinia is learning about how both of these periods influence how we live today.

Richmond Barracks

Located in Inchicore, Richmond Barracks played a key role in Irish history, with 1916 Rising rebels being court-martialed here before walking to their execution at nearby Kilmainham Gaol. There are guided tours available which trace the stories of the men, women and children who passed through here over its 200-year history.

(Image via Richmond Barracks on Facebook)

As some of Dublin's top attractions reopen, we are particularly excited for a day out around Smithfield and The Liberties, with so much culture, art, history, food and everything in between to enjoy. After sacrificing these experiences over the past few months, we are ready to fall in love with our glorious city all over again. Come here to me Dublin!

Limited capacity and procedures may be in place at visitor attractions, sites, and restaurants so make sure you book ahead to avoid disappointment!

