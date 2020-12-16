Close

Dundrum Town Centre launches stunning outdoor NYC experience with loads of foodie opportunities

By Brian Dillon

December 16, 2020 at 5:20pm

Sponsored

We can't travel to New York for a magical Christmas break this year. But that doesn't mean New York can't come to us.

Dundrum Town Centre officially reopened their non-essential retail and dining experiences at the start of the month, with a pretty gorgeous New York-themed outdoor experience to add an extra bit of magic to your visit.

Those visiting Dundrum Town Centre will get to soak up the vibrant Big Apple with their miniature scale model city featuring iconic landmarks such as the Empire State Building, One World Trade Centre, Times Square and Saks Fifth Avenue.

In total, the centre offers over 45 food and beverage options in the centre and outdoors, so there is something to suit all tastes in a very safe and enjoyable environment. After a busy day of festive retail therapy, there is no better feeling than relaxing over a gorgeous meal and sipping on your favourite beverage. At Pembroke Square, choose from Jamie's Italian, Mad Egg, Nandos, Port House Ibericos and Wagamama. At Town Square, there's Siam Thai, Milanos, L'Officina by Dunne & Crescenzi, McDonald's and Harvey's Bar and Restaurant. Inside, there are the likes of foodie favourites Eddie Rockets and KFC.

The outdoor area also features a seating area, set under festoon lighting, meaning you can relax with a coffee after a busy day of buying gifts (or maybe a little treat for yourself). The newly refurbished Pembroke Square offers some top quality foodie experiences to enjoy over the festive season. The square has been transformed into a winter wonderland which includes a Giant Christmas Bauble that acts as the ultimate insta-worthy backdrop. Plus, there's a giant Ferris Wheel with a portion of its proceeds going to the LauraLynn Foundation.

Dundrum Town Centre ferris wheel and lights

The square is also home to Sony’s Peter Rabbit II themed Christmas windows for people of all ages to browse and be mesmerised by a series of iconic scenes from the upcoming movie.

They've also launched their very own premium festive dining pods that are also heated. In line with government guidance, each pod safely seats a maximum of six people. Customers can relax, eat, have a coffee or just catch up in a cosy and safe space – the perfect spot for a break from Christmas shopping.

Krispy Kreme has a New York Style Rocket Food truck in the heart of Pembroke Square, giving us our fix of coffee and delicious doughnuts.

Welcome to New York: Dundrum Town Centre launches stunning Christmas outdoor experience

And the festive fun doesn't stop once you enter the centre. A Gift-Wrapping Service Store in aid of Oxfam Ireland will be located on Level 2M and customers can get their newly-bought gifts wrapped in exchange for a small donation.

Dundrum has the health and safety of visitors and employees at the forefront of everything they planned for the festive season. Ahead of visiting Dundrum Town Centre, we're being encouraged to check out the ‘Crowd Checker’ feature on the website, which will help us plan our visit as it will provide live updates on how popular the Centre is in real-time.

In order to maintain social distancing, some shops may have small queues outside and entrances may be temporarily closed so that they can operate with a safe, reduced capacity. The centre has also introduced hand sanitising stations on every level, clear navigation markings to ensure social distancing and enhanced cleaning procedures.

Dundrum Town Centre has extended their opening hours and will be open until 10pm on weekdays and until 10pm the weekend before Christmas. Find out more here

