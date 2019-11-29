Guinness Open Gate Brewery will host the ultimate Christmas festival

Our calendars are already jam-packed with Christmas festivals and experiences. But we can't get enough. And this one at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery is definitely on our 'must-attend' list.

For the first time ever, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery will open its doors and invite Dubs to enjoy all kinds of festive entertainment and Christmassy fun.

Expect some of the best local food vendors, designers, gift makers, DJs, bands, comedians, choirs and absolutely loads more.

The Guinness Winterfest will take place from Thursday, December 5 until Sunday, December 8 and then AGAIN from Thursday, December 12 until Sunday, December 15.

And here's exactly what visitors can expect:

First of all, you'll probably want to browse through the market stalls, which will be selling all kinds gorgeous bits such as unexpected crafts, jewellery, prints, quirky cards, apparel, homewares, confectionery and decorations from some of the country's most talented creatives.

They'll make for some ideal and surprising stocking fillers.

And since this is a Christmas festival truly like no other in the city, you can also expect entertainment from up and coming buskers and even a karaoke caravan.

And I know you're dying to know what the food will be like. Well, you're in for a treat.

Curated by food connoisseur, Ali Dunworth, Guinness Winterfest will be an absolute treat for foodies, featuring treats such as churros with chocolate dip and bubbling cheese toasties.

And of course, they will be paired with delicious pints of Guinness.

You can also expect special winter brews.

And what is especially unreal about this festive event is that it's open to the public and it only costs a tenner (That's a steal if I've ever come across one), which includes access to Guinness Winterfest plus a pint of Guinness or one of the festive inspired Guinness Open Gate brewer’s experimental beers.

Visitors wanting to enjoy this utterly fabulous festive experience this December can head along to the Guinness Open Gate Brewery, 53 James’s Street, St James’s Gate, Dublin 8 from Thursday, December 5 to Sunday, December 8 and Thursday, December 12 to Sunday, December 15.

It'll be open from 4pm until 10pm on Thursday and Friday, from 1pm until 10pm on Saturday and from 1pm until 7pm on Sunday.

It's expected to be quite busy, so to grab your tickets before they're all gone, head here.

Please enjoy Guinness responsibly.