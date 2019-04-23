Here’s The Epic Lineup For This Year’s WellFest!
#FitFam rejoice!
WellFest in association with KBC Bank – Ireland’s largest health, fitness and wellness festival – is heading back to the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on Saturday and Sunday, May 11 and 12, and it’s bigger and better than ever.
Now in its fifth year, this year’s WellFest is set to give you all the fitness and wellness inspo you have been looking for from our favourite gurus over 15 stages.
Ticket holders can expect to see all sorts including cooking demos, workouts, talks, workshops, and a dedicated WellKids area. There really is something for everyone!
Here are some of the experts you can catch at this year’s festival.
Fearne Cotton
British broadcaster and founder of Happy Place Fearne Cotton will be joined by Kathryn Thomas on the WellTalk stage. Fearne will then be joined by Joe Wicks for a one-to-one conversation.
Joe Wicks
View this post on Instagram
No matter how many books I sell, how many views I get on YouTube or how many followers I get on social media, nothing makes me happier than meeting real people who have been inspired by my content to live a happier & healthier life. It’s my chance to hear your stories but also show true gratitude and be thankful to you🙏🏽 It never gets boring. It never gets old so if you ever see me always come & say hello because I will always make time for you 🙌🏽😊 It also keeps me grounded & focussed on my mission to reach and inspire even more people to exercise & eat better 🙏🏽 Love Joe
Best selling author and fitness expert Joe Wicks currently boasts over two million Instagram followers. Following his workout to thousands of attendees at last year’s WellFest, his HIIT on the KBC Main Stage is not to be missed. He’ll also be chatting with Fearne Cotton in WellTalk and doing a book signing in the Dubray book signing tent.
John Kavanagh
Popular mixed martial arts expert John Kavanagh is set to debut the training method ‘Víkingaþrek’ for the first time ever in Ireland, holding two demos in the WellFit area in association with FLYEFit. John will also be joined by Cassie Stokes for a Q&A session with his brother and social media star James Kavanagh
Roz Purcell
The fabulous Roz Purcell will take part in a Q&A and Philly McMahon will host a fitness class at the expanded KBC WellGood area.
Amanda Bisk
View this post on Instagram
The best training buddies you can ask for 🐾🙌🏼 These guys are so funny…they literally don’t leave my side 🙄 If I’m training at the park, they won’t run around, unless I run around! Which means, I always have to add laps to my workouts so they get some exercise!! 😫 haha …guess they’re just trying to keep me honest and train harder! 😜 #workoutbuddies @westcoast_weenies ab♥️x
Fitness and yoga expert and former Australian pole vaulter Amanda Bisk will guide a full-body ‘sculpt’ workout on the KBC Mainstage and yoga flow in WellYoga. Kathryn Thomas will later host a Q&A with Amanda.
Ella Mills AKA Deliciously Ella
View this post on Instagram
One month, 23 events, so many incredible people, the fullest heart and the best selling vegan cookbook ever. Thank you thank you thank you ❤️ Love you all so much, and if you don’t have it yet please grab one – it’s just 7.99 on amazon and it’s got our whole heart in it. I hope it’ll be the most comprehensive book for plant based cooking, and help make getting veggies into your life so much easier. I’m admittedly exhausted and a little burnt out today, a little flare up of old symptoms threw me yesterday, but I’m truly more grateful than I can say. I’m heading off at 3.30am tomorrow for a mother daughter yoga retreat in Morocco to recharge. Time for sun, stretch, hiking and family time ❤️❤️❤️
Author and entrepreneur Ella Mills will take part in a Q&A session discussing ‘Lessons in food, life and business’ in the WellFood area in association with SuperValu.
The Skin Nerd
View this post on Instagram
Nerdie news bulletin: Jenn will be hitting @wellfestirl on Saturday, the 11th of May, for the third year in a row! Come by for the Skinstravaganza of your dreams with tips and knowledge you'll be able to put into action right away. Tag someone who loves a birra wellness.⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #WellFest2019 #wellness #KBC #festival
Jennifer Rock, also known as The Skin Nerd, will host a ‘skin school’ talk in the WellTalk area.
Megan Roup
American dance-fitness instructor and founder of The Sculpt Society Megan Roup will guide dance-cardio workouts on the KBC Mainstage and in KBC WellGood.
Other familiar faces set to appear at this year’s WellFest are Alice Liveing, Faisal Abdalla, Bradley Simmonds, Richie Norton, Philly McMahon, Gerry Hussy, Max La Manna and Cat Meffan.
A weekend ticket will only cost €79 and a day ticket will cost €49. Tickets are available here. Make sure to book fast though, because tickets are expected to fly out.