Here’s The Epic Lineup For This Year’s WellFest!

#FitFam rejoice!

WellFest in association with KBC Bank – Ireland’s largest health, fitness and wellness festival – is heading back to the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on Saturday and Sunday, May 11 and 12, and it’s bigger and better than ever.

Now in its fifth year, this year’s WellFest is set to give you all the fitness and wellness inspo you have been looking for from our favourite gurus over 15 stages.

Ticket holders can expect to see all sorts including cooking demos, workouts, talks, workshops, and a dedicated WellKids area. There really is something for everyone!

Here are some of the experts you can catch at this year’s festival.

Fearne Cotton

British broadcaster and founder of Happy Place Fearne Cotton will be joined by Kathryn Thomas on the WellTalk stage. Fearne will then be joined by Joe Wicks for a one-to-one conversation.

Joe Wicks

Best selling author and fitness expert Joe Wicks currently boasts over two million Instagram followers. Following his workout to thousands of attendees at last year’s WellFest, his HIIT on the KBC Main Stage is not to be missed. He’ll also be chatting with Fearne Cotton in WellTalk and doing a book signing in the Dubray book signing tent.

John Kavanagh

Popular mixed martial arts expert John Kavanagh is set to debut the training method ‘Víkingaþrek’ for the first time ever in Ireland, holding two demos in the WellFit area in association with FLYEFit. John will also be joined by Cassie Stokes for a Q&A session with his brother and social media star James Kavanagh

Roz Purcell

The fabulous Roz Purcell will take part in a Q&A and Philly McMahon will host a fitness class at the expanded KBC WellGood area.

Amanda Bisk

Fitness and yoga expert and former Australian pole vaulter Amanda Bisk will guide a full-body ‘sculpt’ workout on the KBC Mainstage and yoga flow in WellYoga. Kathryn Thomas will later host a Q&A with Amanda.

Ella Mills AKA Deliciously Ella

Author and entrepreneur Ella Mills will take part in a Q&A session discussing ‘Lessons in food, life and business’ in the WellFood area in association with SuperValu.

The Skin Nerd

Jennifer Rock, also known as The Skin Nerd, will host a ‘skin school’ talk in the WellTalk area.

Megan Roup

American dance-fitness instructor and founder of The Sculpt Society Megan Roup will guide dance-cardio workouts on the KBC Mainstage and in KBC WellGood.

Other familiar faces set to appear at this year’s WellFest are Alice Liveing, Faisal Abdalla, Bradley Simmonds, Richie Norton, Philly McMahon, Gerry Hussy, Max La Manna and Cat Meffan.