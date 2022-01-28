Planning that bucket list adventure? Here's 3 once in a lifetime holidays to consider

Dreaming of a relaxing and refreshing sun holiday? Or maybe something a bit more exotic? We've got something that might help...

Relax and unwind in Bali

Fancy jetting off in search of sun, sea and serenity? A holiday on the stunning island of Bali is sure to tick all of those boxes and more.

Surrounded by the tranquil, turquoise Indian Ocean, Bali is the ultimate holiday spot for any fans of surfing, watersports, or snorkeling, and it's a haven for beach lovers too.

There are also loads of natural wonders to explore in Bali, from lakes to volcanoes, alongside popular shopping districts for some retail therapy.

See the Northern Lights in Iceland

You're probably not alone if you're dreaming of seeing the iconic Northern Lights someday, and 2022 might be the year to chase that goal.

While there are a number of locations where you have a chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis (including Norway, Greenland and Finland to name but a few), Reykjavik in Iceland has always been a popular choice.

In Reykjavik, there are a number of different walking tours which bring visitors to the best spots to see the Northern Lights, so you don't need to go searching for them on your own. As well as an opportunity to see the stunning Northern Lights, there's loads of exciting things to see and do in Reykjavik, such as the blue lagoon, hidden ice caves and glacier kayaking, making it an ideal spot to tick off your bucket list.

Explore Kyoto in Japan

As Japan's cultural capital, there's no shortage of cool historic sites to see in Kyoto.

If you're travelling during cherry blossom season, the Philosopher's Path is a 2km stroll that is lined by gorgeous cherry trees, passing by some of Kyoto's most famous temples that you can visit along the way too. If you're eager to see more of Kyoto's stunning temples and shrines, Kiyomizu-dera, Nanzen-ji and Ginkaku-ji are three stunning options that are very popular among tourists.

We'd also recommend paying a visit to the Fushimi Inari Shrine during your visit, for your fix of Kyoto culture and scenic surroundings. Guided by vibrant orange torii gates, this peaceful woodland hike takes less than two hours to complete and offers some stunning viewing points as well as taste of Kyoto's cultural scene.

