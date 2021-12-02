Send chocolate to someone you love this Christmas and support a worthy cause at the same time

Nothing says 'I love you' quite like a surprise bar of chocolate in the post...

Want to treat someone you love to something sweet? Or maybe you want to do your bit to support a good cause this Christmas? We've got just the thing...

The Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service is BACK for its fourth year running, and it's the perfect way to treat someone you love while also doing your bit to support a good cause this Christmas.

Every year, Cadbury encourage people to send chocolate secretly to someone they love using their Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service.

You can pre-book your slot at the Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service HERE.

The Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service will be travelling all around Ireland over the coming weeks, to 9 different locations:

4 December - Liffey Valley Shopping Centre from 9am to 5.30pm

5 December - Sligo Shopping Centre from 10am to 12.30pm

5 December - The Octagon in Westport from 3pm to 5.30pm

11 December - Mahon Point Shopping Centre in Cork from 10am to 5pm

12 December - Ennis Town from 10am to 12.30pm

12 December - Golden Island Shopping Centre Athlone from 2.30pm to 5pm

18 December - Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge , Kildare from 10am to 5pm

, Kildare from 10am to 5pm 19 December - Kilkenny Parade from 10am - 12.30pm

from 10am - 12.30pm 19 December - Carlow Shopping Centre from 2:30 to 5pm

Plus, Cadbury are working with Barnardos this Christmas to spotlight all the work they do to support vulnerable children and families. So, for every bar you send through the Postal Service, Cadbury will donate €2 to Barnardos, making it a cause well worth supporting in the lead up to Christmas.

All‌ ‌you‌ ‌need‌ ‌to‌ ‌do‌ ‌is‌ ‌pop ‌down‌ ‌to‌ ‌a Cadbury ‌Postal‌ ‌Service,‌ ‌think‌ ‌of‌ ‌someone‌ ‌you‌ ‌love,‌ ‌pick‌ ‌their‌ ‌favourite‌ ‌chocolate‌ ‌bar‌ ‌and‌ ‌Cadbury will ‌post‌ ‌it‌ ‌off‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌home‌ ‌for‌ ‌free - just make sure you keep it a secret!

