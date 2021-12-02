Send chocolate to someone you love this Christmas and support a worthy cause at the same time

By Lovin' Media

December 2, 2021 at 4:56pm

Sponsored

Nothing says 'I love you' quite like a surprise bar of chocolate in the post...

Want to treat someone you love to something sweet? Or maybe you want to do your bit to support a good cause this Christmas? We've got just the thing...

The Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service is BACK for its fourth year running, and it's the perfect way to treat someone you love while also doing your bit to support a good cause this Christmas. 

Every year, Cadbury encourage people to send chocolate secretly to someone they love using their Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service.

To get involved, all you need to do is pop down to your local Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service, choose someone in your life who deserves a treat and pick a delicious chocolate bar to send to them anonymously.

You can pre-book your slot at the Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service HERE.

The Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service will be travelling all around Ireland over the coming weeks, to 9 different locations:

  • 4 December - Liffey Valley Shopping Centre from 9am to 5.30pm
  • 5 December - Sligo Shopping Centre from 10am to 12.30pm
  • 5 December - The Octagon in Westport from 3pm to 5.30pm 
  • 11 December - Mahon Point Shopping Centre in Cork from 10am to 5pm
  • 12 December - Ennis Town from 10am to 12.30pm
  • 12 December - Golden Island Shopping Centre Athlone from 2.30pm to 5pm
  • 18 December - Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge, Kildare from 10am to 5pm
  • 19 December - Kilkenny Parade from 10am - 12.30pm
  • 19 December - Carlow Shopping Centre from 2:30 to 5pm

Plus, Cadbury are working with Barnardos this Christmas to spotlight all the work they do to support vulnerable children and families. So, for every bar you send through the Postal Service, Cadbury will donate €2 to Barnardos, making it a cause well worth supporting in the lead up to Christmas.  

All‌ ‌you‌  ‌need‌ ‌to‌ ‌do‌ ‌is‌ ‌pop ‌down‌ ‌to‌ ‌a Cadbury ‌Postal‌ ‌Service,‌ ‌think‌ ‌of‌ ‌someone‌ ‌you‌ ‌love,‌ ‌pick‌ ‌their‌ ‌favourite‌ ‌chocolate‌ ‌bar‌ ‌and‌ ‌Cadbury will ‌post‌ ‌it‌ ‌off‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌home‌ ‌for‌ ‌free - just make sure you keep it a secret!

Cadbury‌ ‌are‌ ‌working‌ ‌with‌ Barnardos to‌ ‌help‌ ‌make‌ ‌Christmas‌ ‌special‌ ‌for‌ ‌everyone‌ ‌this‌ ‌year.‌ ‌ For ‌every‌ ‌Secret‌ ‌Santa‌ ‌sent‌ through the postal service, ‌Cadbury‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌donating‌ €2 to the charity. 

