You could win prizes by shooting a text to James Kavanagh and Anne Doyle this weekend

Who knew James Kavanagh and Anne Doyle would be such a wonderful pairing? It just works so well.

Given the current situation that we find ourselves in, we could all really use a nice dose of joy, right? The news hasn't been very uplifting lately, which is why now more than ever, we need to boost ourselves with a bit of cheer.

On Friday, October 30 from 12pm until 6pm, Anne Doyle and James Kavanagh will be manning the innocent Good Stuff Hotline and asking you lovely people to text in with their funny or joyous anecdotes. Simply share your good news or fist-pump moments with them via voice note, video or picture. Whatever you get in touch about, you're guaranteed to be left feeling uplifted with chat from James and Anne.

The duo will then select their favourites from the day and decide who deserves to win one of the fab smoothie-inspired giveaways and gas prizes. You will even get the chance to have Anne prank call your mam, dad or pal.

Buzzing about this Friday, Anne said:

“I’m delighted that this weekend I’ll be bringing ONLY good news to people who Whatsapp the innocent More Good Stuff Hotline this Friday. It’s definitely a time for more good stuff. When you Whatsapp myself and James, we will get back to you with nothing but good stuff - super smoothies, good news and even some super prizes.”

Meanwhile, James also expressed his excitement:

"Things are hard right now but innocent are doing something super fun this weekend, myself and Queen Anne Doyle will be in innocent HQ on Friday manning the innocent More Good Stuff Hotline. Anyone that sends us a WhatsApp will get a message chock-full of the chats from myself and Anne and a lucky few will win a super smoothie-inspired prize. Whatsapp us on 087 114 1616 for the lols.”

innocent has launched a new range of Super Smoothies that are packed full of good stuff to fuel your day, so it's only natural that they help us celebrate our good stuff. From Energise to Invigorate to Up & Oat, you're bound to find a flavour you'll love. Whichever you go for, you can be sure it will be packed full of vitamins and plenty of good bits. These are the healthiest drinks innocent has ever made, after all.

innocent launched in 1999 and has since become a beloved brand, providing us with healthy, natural and delicious drinks and smoothies packed full of the good stuff.

So how exactly can you get your hands on some of these lovely prizes (there are lots and lots)? Well, simply send a picture or video detailing your good news story to 087 114 1616 or simply text in whatever you're feeling and you'll get some nuggets of joy from James and Anne. Plus, you can share some of the good stuff with innocent Drinks Ireland on Facebook and Instagram.