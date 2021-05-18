Dazzling Whitney Houston tribute show returning to the Olympia

By Brian Dillon

May 18, 2021 at 10:03am

Before the world shut down and we even knew what Covid was, myself and my lovely mammy went to see an absolutely brilliant Whitney Houston tribute show in the Olympia Theatre. Well, my friends, it's coming back.

Whitney - Queen of the Night is coming back to Dublin's Olympia Theatre due to popular demand. Following two sold-out shows with standing ovations, the beloved Whitney Houston tribute is coming back to the city on October 14, 2022.

The captivating theatre show has been receiving rave reviews with audiences praising West End star Shanice Smith for her renditions of our favourite Whitney songs. From I Will Always Love You to My Love is Your Love, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, So Emotional and everyone's favourite, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the show proves to be an absolutely stellar night out.

Whitney - Queen of the Night is a celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time.

Shanice gives a powerhouse performance while paying tribute to the beloved singer and taking us through the decades of Whitney's life and career.

The show will also make its way to Belfast before Dublin, playing The Waterfront Hall on October 13, 2022.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 21 at 8am. They will be available through www.queenofthenight.co and start from €31 including the booking fee.

Feature image via https://www.queenofthenight.co/
