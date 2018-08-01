What's On

Hurray - Bring Your Doggo To The Cinema Day Is Back

What a beautiful time to be alive

Dog

Sometimes good news just comes along and brightens your day.

The good folk at the Lighthouse Cinema in Smithfield are bringing back the very popular dog-friendly screening.

And we're so damn happy they did.

On Sunday the 12th of August at 11am they will be showing Disney Pixar's Up and it's "dug friendly."

Tickets go on sale at 1 pm today so be quick because they're sure to sell out.

via GIPHY

We're so excited.

