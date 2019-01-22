Drake Has Just Announced THREE Dublin Shows And You Don't Have Long To Wait

Gather round, Team Drizzy. Drake is coming back to Dublin for not one, not two but THREE shows later in the spring.

The rapper will be bringing his Assassination Vacation tour to the 3 Arena on March 19, 21 and 22. The news was announced this morning on the star's social media channels.

ASSASSINATION VACATION 😈🏝 UK and EU tour tickets on sale Friday!!! Me and @torylanez w/ opening sound set by @tiffanycalver 🇬🇧 🇮🇪 🇳🇱 🇫🇷 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/IaQoWRounT — Drizzy (@Drake) January 22, 2019

For Drake fans, it'll be the perfect way to extend Paddy's Day festivities for another couple of days. The 32-year-old will be joined on stage by fellow Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

It remains to be seen if himself and his entourage will hit up Temple Bar again but the raucous 3 Arena crowd will no doubt have him working up a thirst.



Tickets for the shows start at €76 and go on sale on Friday January 25.

READ NEXT: Leinster Will Play Ulster In Dublin On The Worst Weekend Possible