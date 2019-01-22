Dublin Music What's On

Drake Has Just Announced THREE Dublin Shows And You Don't Have Long To Wait

Tickets go on sale this week

Gather round, Team Drizzy. Drake is coming back to Dublin for not one, not two but THREE shows later in the spring.

The rapper will be bringing his Assassination Vacation tour to the 3 Arena on March 19, 21 and 22. The news was announced this morning on the star's social media channels.

For Drake fans, it'll be the perfect way to extend Paddy's Day festivities for another couple of days. The 32-year-old will be joined on stage by fellow Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

It remains to be seen if himself and his entourage will hit up Temple Bar again but the raucous 3 Arena crowd will no doubt have him working up a thirst.

Tickets for the shows start at €76 and go on sale on Friday January 25.

James Fenton

James Fenton

james@lovin.com

