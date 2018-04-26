Dublin's New Day-Time 6-Hour Discos Are Going To Turn Brunch On Its Head

With drink promotions like this, we feel that this is going to be a big success.

Just in case you were unaware, yet another Bank Holiday is slowly creeping up upon us (and it feels like it's heading our way extremely slow tbh).

We're sure you're looking forward to the long weekend and are already planning your Friday-Monday activities for the first weekend in May.

But be prepared for your Saturday session to be shaken up.

Dublin is getting its first ever day-time, 6 hour party that will connect the gap between your Friday night and your Saturday night, all the while hopefully skipping over that shaky hangover bit in the middle.

The disco is brought to you by 'Lad Lane Presents' and the whole idea behind the company is to throw weird and wonderful parties all across Dublin.

And we feel that no matter where these parties are in Dublin, it will attract a huge following with it.

The company has taken the inspo from all the different and best house parties that they have attended as well as the ones they have hosted themselves over the years which means the wonderful will be mixed in with the downright wild - the best combination possible.

The first party they are throwing is called 'Dirty Disco' and will be in House Leeson Street on the 5th of May between 12.30 and 6.30pm.

Lad Lane Presents' day-time parties have one simple goal - to turn brunch on its head.

"We will have three DJs playing back to back loud and groovy tunes throughout the day with some live acts thrown in to really get things going," they told Lovin.



And just wait until you see the fantastic drink deals that they have on offer for the day too:

Disco Punch (Absolute vodka or Jameson) €6

Beefeater Pink Gin and Tonics €6

Mimosas €7

Jameson Caskmates (IPA edition) and Tonics €7

Absolute Vanilla Espresso Martinis €8

If you're looking for something different to do this Bank Holiday weekend, then this is the perfect opportunity to break away from the norm.

Tickets for the event are €25 (booking fee included) and are available here on Eventbrite. The price of the ticket includes - entry, two free drinks and access to the breakfast buffet including breakfast baps and a selection of pancakes.



Now that's how you start a Bank Holiday. If you're as interested as we are about the event, you can find more information on their Facebook page here.







