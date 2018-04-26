What's On

Dublin's New Day-Time 6-Hour Discos Are Going To Turn Brunch On Its Head

With drink promotions like this, we feel that this is going to be a big success.

Disco Ball April

Just in case you were unaware, yet another Bank Holiday is slowly creeping up upon us (and it feels like it's heading our way extremely slow tbh). 

We're sure you're looking forward to the long weekend and are already planning your Friday-Monday activities for the first weekend in May.

But be prepared for your Saturday session to be shaken up. 

Dublin is getting its first ever day-time, 6 hour party that will connect the gap between your Friday night and your Saturday night, all the while hopefully skipping over that shaky hangover bit in the middle.

The disco is brought to you by 'Lad Lane Presents' and the whole idea behind the company is to throw weird and wonderful parties all across Dublin.

And we feel that no matter where these parties are in Dublin, it will attract a huge following with it. 

The company has taken the inspo from all the different and best house parties that they have attended as well as the ones they have hosted themselves over the years which means the wonderful will be mixed in with the downright wild - the best combination possible. 

The first party they are throwing is called 'Dirty Disco' and will be in House Leeson Street on the 5th of May between 12.30 and 6.30pm

Lad Lane Presents' day-time parties have one simple goal - to turn brunch on its head. 

"We will have three DJs playing back to back loud and groovy tunes throughout the day with some live acts thrown in to really get things going," they told Lovin.

And just wait until you see the fantastic drink deals that they have on offer for the day too:

  • Disco Punch (Absolute vodka or Jameson)  €6
  • Beefeater Pink Gin and Tonics €6
  • Mimosas €7      
  • Jameson Caskmates (IPA edition) and Tonics €7
  • Absolute Vanilla Espresso Martinis €8

If you're looking for something different to do this Bank Holiday weekend, then this is the perfect opportunity to break away from the norm. 

Tickets for the event are €25 (booking fee included) and are available here on Eventbrite. The price of the ticket includes - entry, two free drinks and access to the breakfast buffet including breakfast baps and a selection of pancakes.

Now that's how you start a Bank Holiday. If you're as interested as we are about the event, you can find more information on their Facebook page here.


READ MORE A Series Of Summer Events Celebrating Irish Music And Food Is Coming To Rathmines

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Dublin disco Music Bank Holiday may events Dublin
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
Dublin's New Day-Time 6-Hour Discos Are Going To Turn Brunch On Its Head
Dublin's New Day-Time 6-Hour Discos Are Going To Turn Brunch On Its Head
A Series Of Summer Events Celebrating Irish Music And Food Is Coming To Rathmines
A Series Of Summer Events Celebrating Irish Music And Food Is Coming To Rathmines
You Can Now Buy a Repeal Jumper With Maser's Iconic Artwork On It
You Can Now Buy a Repeal Jumper With Maser's Iconic Artwork On It
Eight Unique Shows You Can Catch At Dublin Dance  Festival 2018
Eight Unique Shows You Can Catch At Dublin Dance  Festival 2018
Eight Stunning Places To Go For A Classy Bridesmaid Brunch
Eight Stunning Places To Go For A Classy Bridesmaid Brunch
To Celebrate The Coming Of Summer The Crate Will Be Hosting A Gorge Workshop
To Celebrate The Coming Of Summer The Crate Will Be Hosting A Gorge Workshop
10 Savage Places To Grab Lunch Near Camden Street
10 Savage Places To Grab Lunch Near Camden Street
It's Standing Room Only At This Unique Quayside Café On Wednesday Evenings
It's Standing Room Only At This Unique Quayside Café On Wednesday Evenings
McGowans Of Phibsboro Is Putting On An Entire 'Girls Weekend' With Loads Of Drinks Specials
McGowans Of Phibsboro Is Putting On An Entire 'Girls Weekend' With Loads Of Drinks Specials
This David Attenborough-Themed Party Is Happening In Dublin Next Month — And It Looks More Savage Than A Bengal Tiger
This David Attenborough-Themed Party Is Happening In Dublin Next Month — And It Looks More Savage Than A Bengal Tiger
Liverpool Legend Ian Rush Will Be Meeting Fans At A Dublin Shopping Centre On Monday
Liverpool Legend Ian Rush Will Be Meeting Fans At A Dublin Shopping Centre On Monday
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend Now That Winter Is FINALLY Over
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend Now That Winter Is FINALLY Over
A Series Of Summer Events Celebrating Irish Music And Food Is Coming To Rathmines
What's On

A Series Of Summer Events Celebrating Irish Music And Food Is Coming To Rathmines
South Dublin Set To Build €23m Primary And Post-Primary School
News

South Dublin Set To Build €23m Primary And Post-Primary School
Looking For A Home In Dublin? Ulster Bank Is Offering Five Benefits To First Time Buyers Right Now
Sponsored

Looking For A Home In Dublin? Ulster Bank Is Offering Five Benefits To First Time Buyers Right Now
Dublin City Council Received 19 Complaints About Litter Last Friday
News

Dublin City Council Received 19 Complaints About Litter Last Friday

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
Dublin

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
Dublin

10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
Dublin

An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety
News

PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin