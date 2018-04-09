A Trendy New Coffee Shop Is Opening Tomorrow And There Is Free Coffee For The First 400 Customers

Nothing better than free coffee

Whenever I hear a new coffee shop is opening I can't help but feel a rush of excitement. For reals though, there is nothing better than coffee, like, I'm not the same without my daily kick tbh.

One of my fave lil gems in Dublin, Meet Me In The Morning, has recently announced the opening of a brand new sister shop, Reference Coffee.

It's the ideal spot to call in and grab a coffee on the go and it's in a great location too, attached to MMIM on Pleasants Street.

A post shared by REFERENCE COFFEE (@referencecoffee) on Apr 9, 2018 at 8:51am PDT

To celebrate the launch, there will be free coffee for the first 400 customers tomorrow, Tuesday April 10th. (YAY!)

The café will open from 8am and it's sure to be busy, so get down there early to get yourself a free cuppa.

As a result, Meet Me in the Morning will be closed for the day tomorrow, back open on Wednesday as usual.

See you there!

A post shared by REFERENCE COFFEE (@referencecoffee) on Apr 9, 2018 at 8:41am PDT

