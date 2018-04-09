What's On Food

A Trendy New Coffee Shop Is Opening Tomorrow And There Is Free Coffee For The First 400 Customers

Nothing better than free coffee

Pjimage 46

Whenever I hear a new coffee shop is opening I can't help but feel a rush of excitement. For reals though, there is nothing better than coffee, like, I'm not the same without my daily kick tbh. 

One of my fave lil gems in Dublin, Meet Me In The Morning, has recently announced the opening of a brand new sister shop, Reference Coffee.  

It's the ideal spot to call in and grab a coffee on the go and it's in a great location too, attached to MMIM on Pleasants Street.

To celebrate the launch, there will be free coffee for the first 400 customers tomorrow, Tuesday April 10th. (YAY!)

The café will open from 8am and it's sure to be busy, so get down there early to get yourself a free cuppa. 

As a result, Meet Me in the Morning will be closed for the day tomorrow, back open on Wednesday as usual. 

See you there!

READ MORE: Lunch Anyone? Here's Seven FAN-F*CKING-TASTIC Sambos To Munch On

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
A Trendy New Coffee Shop Is Opening Tomorrow And There Is Free Coffee For The First 400 Customers
A Trendy New Coffee Shop Is Opening Tomorrow And There Is Free Coffee For The First 400 Customers
Animal Lovers Rejoice - There's A Free Event For You And Your Pets Happening In The City This Month
Animal Lovers Rejoice - There's A Free Event For You And Your Pets Happening In The City This Month
An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
This Deadly Dublin Event Will Celebrate The Best Creative Irish Talent Across 20 Locations
This Deadly Dublin Event Will Celebrate The Best Creative Irish Talent Across 20 Locations
The Bushy Park Food Market Has Something For Everyone On A Saturday Afternoon
The Bushy Park Food Market Has Something For Everyone On A Saturday Afternoon
This Is Your Dublin Spring Bucket List For 2018
This Is Your Dublin Spring Bucket List For 2018
This Charming Northside Pub Is Holding A Gin-Tasting Event Next Week
This Charming Northside Pub Is Holding A Gin-Tasting Event Next Week
Plans Are In Place For Dublin's First Indoor Skydiving Centre
Plans Are In Place For Dublin's First Indoor Skydiving Centre
Three Tastebud-Tingling Street Food Parties Are Coming To Some Of Dublin's Most Iconic Venues
Three Tastebud-Tingling Street Food Parties Are Coming To Some Of Dublin's Most Iconic Venues
Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies
Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies
The GOT "Iron Throne" Is In Stephen's Green Shopping Centre This Weekend
The GOT "Iron Throne" Is In Stephen's Green Shopping Centre This Weekend
Maxi Jazz From Faithless Has Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Maxi Jazz From Faithless Has Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
A Trendy New Coffee Shop Is Opening Tomorrow And There Is Free Coffee For The First 400 Customers
What's On

A Trendy New Coffee Shop Is Opening Tomorrow And There Is Free Coffee For The First 400 Customers
South Facing Gardens And A Private Tennis Court Make This Dalkey Home The Stuff Of Dreams
Lifestyle

South Facing Gardens And A Private Tennis Court Make This Dalkey Home The Stuff Of Dreams
The Disgraceful Thing That Happens Around ​Phoenix Park​ Gigs That You Might Not Know About
Dublin

The Disgraceful Thing That Happens Around ​Phoenix Park​ Gigs That You Might Not Know About
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
Dublin

White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
Dublin

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
News

You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times
Food and Drink

This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin