Nine Alluring Spots To Go On A Third Date In Dublin *Wink-Wink*

So you're into them. You've gone on a date or two and you're getting those flutters below when you think of them. You can feel your heart race when you make eye contact and you know...

It's going down tonight.

Quite a few of us have a third date rule. You want to make sure you really like them before you agree to join them for a night-cap. When you decide that a sleepover is on the cards, it's essential to set the scene on your date - Think, little nooks and crannies to engage in intimate conversations, mood lighting to entice romance and sexy drinks to sip on seductively, ye lil flirt you.

But hey, even if it's not the third-date and you're looking to fuel the fire, these sensual places will be sure to set the scene for the activities that lie ahead... If you know what I mean.

*Wink, wink*

When you get that feeling, you want sexual healing - These spots are top notch:

1. Sheehans Pub

You'd walk right by this dainty pub but it's the ideal spot for a cozy pint. Upstairs there's quite a few corners to snuggle yourselves into, my personal favourite having its very own curtain, to make things extra private.

It's super chill and has a deadly atmosphere.

2. Candlelight Bar

This dark piano bar is covered in candles and serves up incredibly creative cocktails.

It's sexy, it's sultry and it's the ideal venue to take that someone special to. With live music and one of the best cocktail menus you'll ever see, you'll be feelin' the lurrrv here.

3.Gold Bar - Hang Dai

This bespoke trendy venue has a lot to offer. It's very different from any other bar in Dublin and it's cool as f*ck.

Cocktails and whopper tunes? You can't go wrong.

4. Dinner In Luna

This naughty lil' place will be sure to excite you.

Luna looks like something out of a 1960s movie set. It's got leather booths for you to curl up beside one another and indulge in a top-class dining experience.

5. Peruke And Periwig

Dark, cosy corners, dimly lit by candles - This place oozes seduction.

Tasty nibbles and decadent cocktails will keep you tiding over while you love-birds play footsie under the table.

6. Bonsai Bar

This place is fancy as f*ck.

There's no way you wont be in the mood after cozying up together over a classy cocktail here.

7. Vintage Cocktail Club

You have to ring the doorbell to be invited into this venue. You'll then be lead down the steps and you'll feel like you've stepped back in time when you enter this vintage speakeasy.

It's saucy AF.

8. 9 Below

A gorge venue with a glam drinks menu.

FAB.

9. Cavern Baggot Street

If you've been on a few dates, you might just be in the mood to chill with your own bottle of wine. Cavern offers BYOB option, which is ideal if you don't want to splash too hard on the cash.

This secretive little venue is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city and is perfect for a peaceful, private get-together.

