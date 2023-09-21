The Italian Fusion Festival returns to Dublin next month

Italian food, art and music, all without having to leave the vicinity of Stephen's Green.

If you're trying to map out your October itinerary and fancy something a little bit ~cultured~ with the guarantee of good food and drink, the Italian Fusion Festival will be making its return to The Well next month.

Dedicated to fostering cultural exchanges between Italy and Ireland through music, food, art, and dance, The Italian Fusion Festival is known for its diverse program and fusion of Irish and Italian artists.

At the event you can expect live music across folk, jazz, funk, and Latin genres from artists including including Julyo, Barrio Cubano, and Lulu’s World, alongside a classy spread of pizza and Prosecco. There'll also be an art exhibition showcasing the works of Mario Sughi (nerosunero), an Italian painter and illustrator based in Dublin, a dance workshop exploring traditional Italian dance and a short video competition encouraging applicants to explore and express the theme of cultural fusion.

The festival is organised by Radio Dublino, an Italian radio magazine broadcasted live from Dublin since 2013. The programme is managed by volunteers, addresses the Italian community in Dublin, Irish speakers of Italian and all residents in Ireland interested in Italian culture, Italian music, and the Italian language.

Italian Fusion Festival takes place on Sunday, 22nd October from 18:00 onwards. Tickets are priced at €15 and can be purchased right here.

