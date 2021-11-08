Jazz up your Christmas jumper at this gorge festive event

Are you hoping to have the Christmas jumper to trump all Christmas jumpers this silly season?

Looking to jazz up that old geansaí you have in the back of your wardrobe with a bitta tinsel and general festive flourish?

Well gals, we have just the event for you.

Imirt Cré, the masterminds who brought you Pottery and Pints are back with another fab event that's creative and boozy in equal measures. This Christmas, they're inviting you to Jazz Up Your Jumper. This gorge event is being run in association with Broader Minds, an Irish company who specialise in shared group adventures with like-minded souls.

The premise is simple. Bring your own jumper (or garment of your choosing), Imirt Cré will provide the fabric paints, stencils and all the other bits you need to transform it into a Christmas masterpiece.

The event will kick off at 2pm on December 11th with a beautiful walk with Bronwyn from the Broader Minds team (a way to de-stress and get those creative juices flowing). You'll then head back to the Block T Studios on Bow Lane West to create your one of a kind Christmas garment. The event is also fully BYOB so even if the creative juices aren't flowing, the drinks certainly can be. There'll also be festive nibbles available on the day to enjoy while you get your craft on.

Tickets for Jazz Up Your Jumper go on sale this Thursday (11th), and you can grab yours HERE.

Header image via Shutterstock

