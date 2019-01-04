The New Plans For The Wright Venue Have Been Revealed And They Sound Better Than The Original

Earlier today, news broke that Swords nightclub The Wright Venue will be closing its doors for the last time in a couple of weeks.

Well, regulars have only had a few hours to grieve because it appears that plans are already in place to bring the venue back to life. 98FM reports that the building will be taken over by the Body Tonic Group who already boast a host of Dublin's favourite venues such as Wigwam, Eatyard and MVP.

The station reports that the new owners plan to run the venue as a games, eatery and events space called The Jam Park, while Nialler 9 adds that the new venture will play host to big dance gigs operated by various promoters.

As one door closes another opens and it sounds like Swords could be the envy of Dublin nightlife once more.

