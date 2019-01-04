Dublin What's On

The New Plans For The Wright Venue Have Been Revealed And They Sound Better Than The Original

This sounds class

Screen Shot 2019 01 04 At 15 50 18

Earlier today, news broke that Swords nightclub The Wright Venue will be closing its doors for the last time in a couple of weeks.

Well, regulars have only had a few hours to grieve because it appears that plans are already in place to bring the venue back to life. 98FM reports that the building will be taken over by the Body Tonic Group who already boast a host of Dublin's favourite venues such as Wigwam, Eatyard and MVP.

The station reports that the new owners plan to run the venue as a games, eatery and events space called The Jam Park, while Nialler 9 adds that the new venture will play host to big dance gigs operated by various promoters.

As one door closes another opens and it sounds like Swords could be the envy of Dublin nightlife once more.

READ NEXT: Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend

wright venue Swords closed new owners body tonic
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
The New Plans For The Wright Venue Have Been Revealed And They Sound Better Than The Original
The New Plans For The Wright Venue Have Been Revealed And They Sound Better Than The Original
This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
Bujo Is Introducing A Range Of Flexitarian And Plant-Based Burgers From Next Week
Bujo Is Introducing A Range Of Flexitarian And Plant-Based Burgers From Next Week
The New Dublin Renting Trend That Is Not Okay On Any Planet
The New Dublin Renting Trend That Is Not Okay On Any Planet
Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
Library Fines Have Just Been Scrapped For Good By Dublin City Council
Library Fines Have Just Been Scrapped For Good By Dublin City Council
One Of Dublin's Most Popular Recent Additions Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing In Size Next Month
One Of Dublin's Most Popular Recent Additions Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing In Size Next Month
This Was The Most Popular Takeaway In Dublin On New Year's Day
This Was The Most Popular Takeaway In Dublin On New Year's Day
The Ultimate Dublin Bento Box Bucket List
The Ultimate Dublin Bento Box Bucket List
Nine Healthy Dublin Restaurants Where You Can Go For A Guilt-Free Dinner
Nine Healthy Dublin Restaurants Where You Can Go For A Guilt-Free Dinner
Ring In The New Year In Style At Any Of These Five Dublin Events
Ring In The New Year In Style At Any Of These Five Dublin Events
PICS: 'Hands Down The Best Value For Money Full Irish You'll Get In Dublin'
PICS: 'Hands Down The Best Value For Money Full Irish You'll Get In Dublin'
All The Best Movies On TV This Weekend
Entertainment

All The Best Movies On TV This Weekend
The Wright Venue In Swords Is Closing Down Later This Month
News

The Wright Venue In Swords Is Closing Down Later This Month
This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
Dublin

This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
Taking Up A New Hobby For 2019? Here's Seven Fun Workshops And Classes In Dublin
Lifestyle

Taking Up A New Hobby For 2019? Here's Seven Fun Workshops And Classes In Dublin

PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
Pics

PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
A Bohemian Rhapsody Singalong Screening Is Coming To These Dublin Cinemas
What's On

A Bohemian Rhapsody Singalong Screening Is Coming To These Dublin Cinemas
Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
Lifestyle

Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List
Food and Drink

This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group