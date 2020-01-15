Ring in the Chinese New Year with a cocktail class at this Dublin bar

2020: Year of the Rat. Not good news for a 1996 baby like myself…your zodiac year is actually unlucky, the opposite of what you’d expect.

The most important holiday in the Chinese calendar, the Chinese New Year falls on January 25th this year.

And Opium is hosting a cocktail masterclass to celebrate -designed to bring blessings and good fortune in tasty beverage form.

Carefully curated by Opium’s head mixologist, each cocktail has been created with Chinese culture and mythology in mind, using Chinese ingredients in their making.

Amongst the cocktails on offer on the night, there will be ‘The Jade’ – a drink traditionally enjoyed as revellers ring in the Chinese New Year. Made with a mix of vanilla-infused vodka, lemon & lime juice, fresh melon, pineapple juice, plumb bitters, hibiscus and cherry-infused syrup.

There will also be an oriental version of the cult classic Negroni on the menu. The Miyagi Negroni is made with gin, plum sake, Campari and Okinawa essence. Sounds delish.

Tickets cost €25 and include two Chinese-themed cocktails. Upgrade your ticket to €35 and you’ll bag some Chinese finger food too.

Taking place Wednesday, January 29th at Opium.

(Header image courtesy of @opiumdublin)