End of Dee world vibes.

If watching the RTÉ payment scandal unfold and develop has had you rattled to no end, the only way to really shake it off is by having a good ole fashioned bop. It's cleansing for the body and mind - particularly if the setting is an RTÉ is Over Party.

A quintessential part of Irish culture is waiting 000.03 seconds to satirise and take the piss out of something, as has been evident on Twitter in the days and weeks since Ryangate first broke. Obviously, we've all been glued to Oireachtas TV and heartily consuming any and all explainer podcasts on the subject but at the same time, the memes and hot takes have been flowing to provide us all with a palate cleanser of sorts. Now, there's a chance to tear ourselves away from our various screens and dance RTÉ's troubles away for them.

Hosted by Dublin DJ collective Puzzy Wrangler (4 females, 4 decks, 0 deckheads), the RTÉ is Over Party is happening on July 17th at vibe-y D7 haunt Dashi - a low-ceilinged, ambient space perfect for dancing the night away.

The post announcing the club night reads:

"Don your finest business casual attire and get ready to celebrate the downfall of Ireland’s pooiest national broadcaster".

Gracing the decks on the night are DJ extraordinaires MISS Ogonista (@chloe.mcging ) and BNOC Amárach (@eoghanocrl ), with music from 9 until Late Late.

The event is free to enter, so no need to dip into the barter accounts.

Header image via Instagram/Puzzy Wrangler

