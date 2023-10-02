There's a sober rave happening in Dublin 7 this weekend

Wake up on Sunday morning feeling superiorly smug, even after raving the night away.

Finding night-time activities in Dublin that don't involve drink can be a struggle - the absence of late night cafés like the gone-but-not-forgotten Accents is sorely felt, and it's easy to feel out of place at regular nightclubs when the jagerbombs are flowing and your mate is telling you the same story for the seventh time that evening.

But you don't need to hang up your dancing shoes just yet - Club Loosen are back with another sober rave for Dublin this weekend, instilling good vibes and creating a dance-like-no-one's-watching environment.

The sober rave takes place in Dublin 7 this weekend

Club Loosen's Sober Rave is a party for people who want to enjoy themselves without using alcohol or drugs - the collective say they're all about encouraging people to be loose in themselves and enjoying the fun that comes with that. The party isn't anti-substance in general, they understand they can be fun and freeing - they're just looking to create a rave environment where there's no pressure or obligation to be under the influence.

Speaking to Lovin, Club Loosen's organisers said of the event:

"It's for people who want to enjoy themselves without using alcohol/drugs, and for people who want to develop the capacity of enjoying themselves without using substances. "Alcohol and drug use is an approach to partying that's embedded in our culture. Club Loosen believes many people haven't fully given themselves the chance to really party sober, as there isn't an environment for it and it's not encouraged. Therefore it wants to create and provide the frame for people to step into it. Club Loosen wants to facilitate the experience and realisation that it's possible to have fun, positive and energetic experiences partying without substances."

The rave takes place at The Complex Gallery & Studios in Smithfield and will see DJ sets from Roo Honeychild and Brian Ring. There'll be water, soft drinks and juice available at the 18+ event, but that's the height of it.

Tickets for the rave, which takes place this Saturday October 7th are priced at €22 and available via The Complex website.

