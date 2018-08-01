Dublin Spot Hosting A Huge Speed Dating Singles Event In August

If you don't find love at this, forget about it.

Listen here, we don't want anymore of this 'I'm sick of being alone, I can't find anyone' bullshit.

You're not trying hard enough, you need to push yourself and test your limits by trying something different.

And speed dating is defo something different from listening to people shite on to you on Tinder.

After a minute or two, you always know whether there's a potential spark between you and someone else.

If those few minutes are filled with awkward silence, don't expect it to get any better as time goes on.

So, what better way to find your other half than by taking part in this Speed Dating event in Howth.

The Grind in Howth, are looking for 16 singletons in total to take part in their first ever quick-fire, table to table dating event.

Eight boys and eight girls are needed for the 23rd of August and the price of entry is just €10 per person including a delicious free coffee.

All you have to do is DM them to let them know you are interested and you leave the rest up to fate (i.e. whoever they decide to pick).

Single people of Dublin and in Dublin, now is your time.

