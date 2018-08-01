What's On

Dublin Spot Hosting A Huge Speed Dating Singles Event In August

If you don't find love at this, forget about it.

Speed Dating Aug

Listen here, we don't want anymore of this 'I'm sick of being alone, I can't find anyone' bullshit.

You're not trying hard enough, you need to push yourself and test your limits by trying something different.

And speed dating is defo something different from listening to people shite on to you on Tinder.

After a minute or two, you always know whether there's a potential spark between you and someone else.

If those few minutes are filled with awkward silence, don't expect it to get any better as time goes on.

So, what better way to find your other half than by taking part in this Speed Dating event in Howth.

The Grind in Howth, are looking for 16 singletons in total to take part in their first ever quick-fire, table to table dating event.

Eight boys and eight girls are needed for the 23rd of August and the price of entry is just €10 per person including a delicious free coffee.

All you have to do is DM them to let them know you are interested and you leave the rest up to fate (i.e. whoever they decide to pick).

Single people of Dublin and in Dublin, now is your time.

READ NEXT: 14 Things You'll Recognise If You're Eternally Single In Dublin

The importance of Demi Lovato's honesty about addiction... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Dating Dublin Speed Dating Dublin relationships dating Dublin Howth
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
Dublin Spot Hosting A Huge Speed Dating Singles Event In August
Dublin Spot Hosting A Huge Speed Dating Singles Event In August
Hurray - Bring Your Doggo To The Cinema Day Is Back
Hurray - Bring Your Doggo To The Cinema Day Is Back
Ten Dublin Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Nationwide Food Award
Ten Dublin Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Nationwide Food Award
This Is One Of The Most Unique Dining Experiences In Dublin
This Is One Of The Most Unique Dining Experiences In Dublin
The Top Five Most Stunning Smoothie Bowls In Dublin
The Top Five Most Stunning Smoothie Bowls In Dublin
Dublin Store Offering Chicken Fillet Roll For Price That Can't Be Beaten
Dublin Store Offering Chicken Fillet Roll For Price That Can't Be Beaten
Six Shit Hot Places Worth Checking Out That Opened This Month
Six Shit Hot Places Worth Checking Out That Opened This Month
Meal For Two? Here's Five Date Night Deals In Dublin Right Now
Meal For Two? Here's Five Date Night Deals In Dublin Right Now
You'll Find The Tastiest Lobster In This South William Street Restaurant
You'll Find The Tastiest Lobster In This South William Street Restaurant
CineCafé Is Bringing Spanish Cinema To Dublin Next Month
CineCafé Is Bringing Spanish Cinema To Dublin Next Month
Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City
Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City
PIC: This Famous Controversial Character Is In Dublin Just In Time For The Weekend
PIC: This Famous Controversial Character Is In Dublin Just In Time For The Weekend
Hurray - Bring Your Doggo To The Cinema Day Is Back
What's On

Hurray - Bring Your Doggo To The Cinema Day Is Back
The Strangest Row Broke Out In This Stoneybatter Shop
Dublin

The Strangest Row Broke Out In This Stoneybatter Shop
Ten Dublin Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Nationwide Food Award
What's On

Ten Dublin Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Nationwide Food Award
8 Food Porn Snaps That Will Have You Living For Brunch This Weekend
Food and Drink

8 Food Porn Snaps That Will Have You Living For Brunch This Weekend

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
News

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
Food and Drink

G&T's Got A Whole Lot Fancier In This Dublin Bar - Say Hello To Gin Trees!
You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
Food and Drink

You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
Calling All 'Jurassic Park' Fans - A Live Orchestra Screening Is Coming To Dublin
Entertainment

Calling All 'Jurassic Park' Fans - A Live Orchestra Screening Is Coming To Dublin

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group