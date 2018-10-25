What's On

Prepare To Be Equally Terrified And Entertained At This Terror Disco On Saturday

If you haven't got your Halloween weekend plans sorted yet, then this disco of terror might just be the thing for you.

This Saturday, Opium will be transformed into a 28 Days Later-inspired house of terror housing 2,000 people sheltering from the spread of the deadly V15 virus.

While you hide from the apocalypse outside, you can boogie down in three different rooms of music including Disco and House, Hip-Hop & RnB, and the best of 80/90s cheese.

But don't get too comfortable because there will be plenty of surprises throughout the night as things become increasingly bizarre and alarming.

That's if you get in, in the first place.

Medical staff will be at the entrance to inspect those believed to be a risk and put them through a strict quarantine procedure to ensure they are fit to enter....

Check out the video below...

Tickets are available here.

