The Flavours Of South Dublin Food Festival Takes Place In Rathfarnham Today

If you’re looking for some culinary comfort today then you best get yourself down to Rathfarnham Castle.

The venue will be hosting the second annual Flavours Of South Dublin event which aims to ‘showcase the very best cuisine from the locality and highlight the diversity and vibrancy of the food culture in the county.’

The event is being put on by South Dublin County Council who want to ‘bring together restaurants and eateries in one place and provide an opportunity for residents to taste the wide variety of food that the county has to offer.’

Throughout the day, different communities living in South Dublin will showcase cultural elements including arts, crafts and, of course, food. Everything from traditional Irish Stew and brown bread to more spicy Asian treats will be available to provide the perfect Sunday lunch away from your own kitchen.

Sounds like a brilliant way to spend the day. Flavours of South Dublin takes place from 11am until 6pm and more information on the event can be found here.

