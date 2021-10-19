There's drag brunch happening at Wigwam this weekend

And next week, actually. And hey, who knows, maybe even the weekend after that too.

In the words of Oprah, "You get a drag brunch, you get a drag brunch, EVERYBODY GETS A DRAG BRUNCH!"

Honestly, there isn't really a better way to celebrate the reopening of everything. At least, we think everything's reopening. From what we understand, if you're dancing, things are open. So just be sure to do the Macarena every time you're going to and from the bathroom, and everything will be fine.

Wigwam will be hosting a Drag Brunch this Sunday 24th with the help of Shaqira Knightly, Anziety Queen and Dalila Hevans. Expect an all trivia quiz, lip syncs galore, delish brunch dishes and most importantly, bottles of fizz. The event will be seated and socially distanced, and you can book your free ticket HERE. You can also book ahead for next week's brunch (31st) now, which we'd definitely advise as the early sitting for this weekends brunch is already sold out! Move fast queens, and may the odds be ever in your favour.

And if you're the type who likes to decide what you'll have to eat days, maybe even weeks before going to a restaurant, you can peruse the menu HERE.

Header image via Instagram/wigwamdublin

