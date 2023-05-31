Dublin framing business Hang Tough announce closure after 12 years

"The business is in a very different place today."

After over a decade at the centre of Dublin's art scene, fine art printing & framing specialists Hang Tough have announced their closure.

Owner Michael Rubio Hennigan took to social media to confirm the news, remarking on how the business has changed over the past 12 years.

The curator and gallery director wrote: "(the business) has grown to a level that requires a huge amount of time, energy and resources to continue delivering at the highest level of framing practice. I have thoroughly enjoyed developing and running the business and I am immensely proud of everything we have achieved - positioning ourselves as one Ireland’s premier picture framers".

Hennigan added that he'll now be focussing on the continued development of his studio space Hang Tough Contemporary on Exchequer Street, writing: "the ambition here remains the same - to champion, support and promote our artists, develop their practices and present their works through solo and group exhibitions on both a national and international stage".

A number of prominent Irish artists took to the comments section to commend Hennigan for his contributions to the art community - Al Maser said "you’ll be missed guys! Thanks for everything over the years" while painter David Booth wrote "thank you for the endless support over the years. No doubt a loss for the city but I am certain success will follow you".

Hang Tough Studio will continue to take orders and commissions until they reach capacity, and their last day for collections will be Friday, 21st July.

