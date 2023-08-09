Family-owned Dublin corner shop K&A Stores closes its doors after 40 years

The shop has been frequented and loved by north Dubliners for generations.

Described as a hub for the local community and a well-known meeting place, K&A Stores on Seville Place in the north inner city closed its doors for the final time this Bank Holiday Monday (7th).

The old school corner shop stocked groceries and household essentials, but shopkeeper Gerry was known for having a root behind the counter and being able to produce whatever it was you were looking for, no matter how obscure.

Announcing the news on their Facebook page, the K&A Team wrote:

"Hi everyone please note that the K and A will officially close tomorrow Monday 7/8/23 at 4 o'clock.

"On behalf of Gerry and the Fay family, we would like to say a big thank you to all of our loyal customers over the last 40 years for their business."

Locals have been mourning the loss of the shop, including singer-songwriter Gemma Dunleavy who shared an emotional tribute to K&A and the role it played in the local area.

K&A Stores featured in the music video for Dunleavy's breakout single Up De Flats, a love letter to the close-knit community of Sheriff Street. The song has become an anthem for the north inner city and was nominated for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year in 2020.

