Shoppers reveal they've most missed knickers from Penneys

Today FM talked to shoppers in the queue for Penneys this morning and it turns out that knickers are top of the shopping list for most.

Ask any Irish person what they've missed most the past few months and I guarantee that Penneys makes the top five. While it may be seen as 'just a shop' in its other locations across Europe, it's far more than that here and I think it's fair to say that shoppers are absolutely buzzing to have it back open.

Implementing a number of new health and safety measures (which you can read more about here), it seems that the 'new normal' didn't put customers off from paying their local a visit. That's if the queues are anything to go by, which yesterday showed the line for the Mary's Street branch snaking all the way around to Parnell Street.

Hoping to get the scoop on what shoppers have missed most about Penneys, Dermot and Dave from Today FM spoke to some of the dedicated few queuing up to get in this morning and it seems that knickers are in fact the most coveted Penneys item.

Surprised?

Sending Séan, one of the team, down to the flagship Penneys shop -that's to say the biggest Penneys shop in Ireland - he chatted to locals, many of whom had been lining up from the wee hours of the morning. Asking them why they missed the shop so much, one customer summed it up saying: "this is me feckin home".

Amongst the top five most popular items on the shopping list, customers named knickers, pyjamas, bras, slippers and fake eyelashes as the items they've most been looking forward to buying.

All essentials in fairness.

