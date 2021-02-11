Lovin Games Weekly - HBO's The Last Of Us cast announced

The biggest gaming news, reviews, and deals of the week!

We're back again, with another of your weekly round-ups of all things games, gaming, video games, and... did we say games?

GAME OF THE WEEK

Little Nightmares II

Psychological horror games can be scary enough, but adding in the fact that you're playing as a mostly helpless young child, being relentlessly pursued by monstrous versions of the adults in your life, and Little Nightmares II is playing with some seriously creepy stuff.

The stealth-platformer picks up soon after the events of the first game, as you try to evade the killer grown-ups, who twist and deform themselves into the image of the nightmares that the protagonist sees them as.

Little Nightmares II is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, Stadia.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Joel and Ellie cast in HBO's adaptation of The Last Of Us

Yes, we know this isn't strictly gaming news, but we are very excited about these announcements. HBO confirmed they are working on an adaptation of The Last Of Us, with the writer of their hit show Chernobyl on script duties, and this week they've announced that Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) have been cast as Joel and Ellie, respectively.

The show hasn't begun production properly yet (obviously, since they've only just announced the actors playing the lead roles), so don't expect to see it any time soon. We're guessing it'll be close to Christmas 2022 before it arrives on the small screen.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Soul Calibur VI

One of the best fighting games of the last generation, the sixth entry in the Soul Calibur series was first released in 2018, but it remains a brilliantly fluid, intelligently designed, easy-to-play-but-hard-to-master fighter.

Every character coming equipped with their weapon helps mix it up from the Street Fighters and Tekkens of the world, with a base roster of 21 characters to choose from, more made available via DLC since then, and there's up to 100 slots for you to create your own unique characters to fight with, too.

Soul Calibur VI is available on the PS Store right now until Wednesday, February 24, marked down from €69.99 to just €9.79.

