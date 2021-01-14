Lovin Games Weekly - Ubisoft are making a new open-world Star Wars game

The folks behind Assassin's Creed and Far Cry are taking us to a galaxy far, far away...

Gosh, it has been a busy week for games!

If it keeps up at this rate, we'll have to change this to Lovin Games Daily! But, for now, we'll keep it as is, starting off as always with...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Scott Pilgrim VS The World: The Game - Complete Edition

First released in 2010, to kind of coincide with the release of the movie, Scott Pilgrim VS The World: The Game was considered one of the greatest movie tie-in games ever made. However, reportedly due a licensing issue, the game was removed from servers in 2014, and in the years since it has amassed a huge cult following, with many gamers pleading for the game to be made available again.

And now, here we are, a little over ten years on from its initial release, and the Complete Edition of the game has indeed been made available! An old-school side-scrolling beat 'em up with one of the greatest soundtracks, it is based on the art from the comic book series that the movie is based on, and retains the hipster sense of humour that made the story so fantastic in the first place.

Scott Pilgrim VS The World: The Game - Complete Edition is available for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Stadia.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Ubisoft are making an open-world Star Wars game

Following hot on the heels of the news that they're working on a brand new Indiana Jones game with the makers of Fallout and Skyrim, the newly revamped Lucasfilm Games have also announced they're working on a brand new open-world Star Wars game with Ubisoft.

Ubisoft are sort of the kings of the open-world, being the folks behind some of the biggest series in the genre: Assassin's Creed, The Division, Far Cry, Watch Dogs.

Not much else is known about the project just yet, other than it apparently being the start of a long-term collaboration between Ubisoft and Disney, while Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot told Wired that the game will be "an original Star Wars adventure that is different from anything that has been done before."

We can't wait!

We’re thrilled to announce we are working with @Ubisoft and @UbiMassive to develop a brand-new, story-driven, open-world Star Wars adventure!



Learn more about the future of @LucasfilmGames in the Star Wars galaxy and beyond: https://t.co/uO1K1pivl2 pic.twitter.com/wRDccZvi3o — Lucasfilm Games (@LucasfilmGames) January 13, 2021

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Dirt 5

If you're a fan of driving games, then you're likely already aware that with the arrival of each new console generation, there is a brand new driving game that comes along at launch to show off the truly impressive graphical capabilities of said console.

In the case of the PS5, that game is Dirt 5, and holy moly, does this game look amazing. Additionally, the career mode or versus matches will have you racing in over 70 locations around the globe, in dozens of different cars, and you can adjust and improve your vehicles to match your own individual driving style.

The standard edition of Dirt 5 has been reduced from €69.99 to €48.99 on the PS Store, while the Amplified Edition - which includes the Ariel Nomad Tactical, the Audi TT Safari, the VW Beetle Rallycross, access to currency and XP earning boosts, and access to all post launch content, has been reduced from €89.99 to €62.99.

