Lovin Games Weekly - Watch Dogs: Legion is free to play this whole weekend

This weekend sees the release of one of the best games you can play while in lockdown.

Your weekly round-up of the best new game, the biggest news of the week, and the best games deal is back, and this week? It is a pretty great week!

GAME OF THE WEEK

It Takes Two

Maybe the best possible game you can play right now under lockdown conditions, especially if you're looking to actual play with someone else, It Takes Two requires proper interaction with another, actual player, as the two-player co-op is the only way you can get through this platforming adventure game.

Taking on the role of one of two parents who suddenly find themselves shrunk down and forced to make their way across their own back garden - yes, it is essentially the plot of Honey, I Shrunk The Kids - and it puts the player into a constantly switching gameplay style, from puzzle solving to shooters to beat 'em ups.

It Takes Two is available from Friday, March 26 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Watch Dogs: Legion is free to play for everyone this weekend

If you missed out on Watch Dogs: Legion when it was first released in late 2020, then you'll be happy to hear that the folks behind the game are making it for to play from today (Thursday, March 25) to Sunday, March 28, for anyone with a PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Stadia, or PC.

Additionally, once the free-to-play weekend is over, if you've enjoyed what you had played so far and want to continue with the game, it will be marked down by as much as 50% on the different platforms for a limited time.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Immortals: Fenyx Rising - Gold Edition

If you're a fan of the Ubisoft Open World games - we're talking the likes of Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and, yep, Watch Dogs: Legion - but you're looking for a story that is a bit lighter, a bit funnier, a bit less serious... then this is absolutely the match for you.

Basically, this is what you would get if you put Assassin's Creed and The Breath of the Wild into a pot and gave it a good mix!

Along with the Gold Edition, you'll get the Season Pass, which will also give you access to the following:

3 Narrative DLCs

2 Content Packs

Prism Wings

When the Roads Get Rocky Quest

The regular edition of the game is still priced at €69.99 for the PS5 and PS5, but if you buy the Gold Edition, it has been marked down from €99.99 to €59.99, until Wednesday, March 31.

