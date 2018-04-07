Entertainment Music

There Was A Massive Queue Outside This Rathmines Venue Last Night

Fans gathered early to see a special performance...

Screen Shot 2018 04 07 At 13 41 23

The Bowery in Rathmines continues to impress with the musical talent it's been attracting on a regular basis. In a few weeks time, none other than Maxi Jazz from Faithless will be spinning tunes at the venue and is sure to attract a large crowd but will it be as big as this one last night?

The crowds had gathered early for a performance by Dublin-based band Keywest and length of the queue shows how much the lads are supported by their hometown.

Fans were rewarded by a stellar performance later in the evening which was also caught on camera. 

There's always plenty going on at The Bowery and you can see what's coming up by clicking here

READ NEXT: The Bushy Park Food Market Has Something For Everyone On A Saturday Afternoon

A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Entertainment

Read More in Entertainment
WATCH: Arcade Fire Performed A Beautiful Cover Of The Cranberries At The 3 Arena Last Night
WATCH: Arcade Fire Performed A Beautiful Cover Of The Cranberries At The 3 Arena Last Night
Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies
Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies
The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics
The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics
Before Brunch: The Facebook Cambridge Analytica Scandal And What You Need To Know About It
Before Brunch: The Facebook Cambridge Analytica Scandal And What You Need To Know About It
Dublin City Council Have Made A Decision On The Rolling Stones Croke Park Concert
Dublin City Council Have Made A Decision On The Rolling Stones Croke Park Concert
Here's The Seven Best Pubs In Dub To Catch A Top Class Trad Session
Here's The Seven Best Pubs In Dub To Catch A Top Class Trad Session
The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
WATCH: Temple Bar Is Looking Well In Ireland's 2018 Eurovision Video
WATCH: Temple Bar Is Looking Well In Ireland's 2018 Eurovision Video
The Strypes Are Playing An Intimate Gig In Rathmines Later Tonight
The Strypes Are Playing An Intimate Gig In Rathmines Later Tonight
Idris Elba Has Just Been Added To The Forbidden Fruit Line Up
Idris Elba Has Just Been Added To The Forbidden Fruit Line Up
'Les Misérables' Is Coming To The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre This Christmas
'Les Misérables' Is Coming To The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre This Christmas
Two Brand New Acts Have Been Added To The 2018 Forbidden Fruit Line-Up
Two Brand New Acts Have Been Added To The 2018 Forbidden Fruit Line-Up
The Bushy Park Food Market Has Something For Everyone On A Saturday Afternoon
Food and Drink

The Bushy Park Food Market Has Something For Everyone On A Saturday Afternoon
WATCH: Arcade Fire Performed A Beautiful Cover Of The Cranberries At The 3 Arena Last Night
Entertainment

WATCH: Arcade Fire Performed A Beautiful Cover Of The Cranberries At The 3 Arena Last Night
This Is Your Dublin Spring Bucket List For 2018
What's On

This Is Your Dublin Spring Bucket List For 2018
One Of Dalkey's "Best Kept Secrets" Is Up For Sale For A Huge €7.5 Million
Lifestyle

One Of Dalkey's "Best Kept Secrets" Is Up For Sale For A Huge €7.5 Million

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
Dublin

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
News

You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues
Dublin

PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues
This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times
Food and Drink

This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin