Niall Horan plays secret gig catered by Dublin toastie spot Meltdown

By Fiona Frawley

April 18, 2023 at 5:27pm

Sure you couldn't write it.

Fondly regarded as the people's favourite former 1D member, Niall Horan has further solidified his status as a perpetual sounder by playing a secret gig at Dublin venue Fuel and naming a song after nearby toastie spot, Meltdown.

Admittedly, the meaning behind the name has a different reason according to Niall himself - but just let us have this.

Niall has described the new track as being "basically about feeling anxious and being in that kind of freaking out moment but knowing deep down that everything will be alright." To celebrate the song, Niall appeared at a secret fan event at the beloved toastie spot by the same name in Dublin.

Sharing snaps of the event on Instagram, Meltdown owner Maeve O'Malley wrote:

"When I got asked to cater for a secret fan event, I never thought it was going to be the one and only @niallhoran

He was as sound as expected and I can't believe his next single is called Meltdown".

Meltdown will be released on Friday, 28th of April - let's hope there's some reference to Meltdown's iconic Cajun cheese toastie in at least one of the verses.

Header image via Instagram/meltdowndublin

