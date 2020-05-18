Normal People director to appear on Home School Hub this week

Close

By James Fenton

May 18, 2020 at 9:29am

Normal People and Home School Hub are very much at separate ends of the TV spectrum but the two worlds will collide this week on RTE.

While Home School Hub has been keeping the children of Ireland educated and entertained during lockdown, Normal People has been captivating older audiences post-watershed.

The national broadcaster has now revealed that the man in the director's chair for the most talked-about show of 2020 will make an appearance in the classroom this week. Lenny Abrahamson will be giving a film class as part of film week on Home School Hub which kicks off this morning at 11am on RTE 2.

Film week will also give children a behind-the-scenes look at Cartoon Saloon, the Oscar-nominated animation studio based in Kilkenny.

It should give children a nice bit of respite from maths, Irish etc and allow them to get their creative juices flowing. Plus, it'll be nice for múinteoirí John, Ray and Cliona to get a helping hand after their stellar work over the past couple of months.

You can catch Home School Hub at 11am every day on RTE 2 and see the fruits of Lenny's day job when Normal People airs every Tuesday night on RTE One at 10.15pm.

