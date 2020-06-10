RTE looking for singletons to take part in second season of Pulling With My Parents

RTE show Pulling With My Parents is looking for singletons to take part in season 2 of the series.

Postponed amidst concerns over Covid-19, RTE has confirmed that filming for season two of Pulling With My Parents will resume very shortly - and they're looking for singletons willing to take part.

Season one of the series, which aired around October time last year, proved to be a big hit with Irish viewers especially Twitter who had a grand old time dissecting daters' antics and their parents' reactions. See below for a particularly popular moment.

If you're unfamiliar with the show, the below description pretty much sums up what it's all about (in case you couldn't guess from the title...).

"Young singletons across the country take drastic action and hand over the control of their dating profiles to their parents, for a full make-over to crack the cupid conundrum."

Basically, sign up and you'd be giving your auld ones complete control over your dating life. Not for the faint of heart let me tell you. But while this may once have been many people's worst nightmare pre-Covid19, I reckon that the prospect of dating in a post-lockdown world may sway some into signing up.

What do you think, is it for you? If you're single and up for a laugh send in an email to [email protected] and hope that Cupid/your parents are on your side.

