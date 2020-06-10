Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

RTE looking for singletons to take part in second season of Pulling With My Parents

By Sarah Finnan

June 10, 2020 at 11:11am

Share:

RTE show Pulling With My Parents is looking for singletons to take part in season 2 of the series.

Postponed amidst concerns over Covid-19, RTE has confirmed that filming for season two of Pulling With My Parents will resume very shortly - and they're looking for singletons willing to take part.

Season one of the series, which aired around October time last year, proved to be a big hit with Irish viewers especially Twitter who had a grand old time dissecting daters' antics and their parents' reactions.  See below for a particularly popular moment.

If you're unfamiliar with the show, the below description pretty much sums up what it's all about (in case you couldn't guess from the title...).

"Young singletons across the country take drastic action and hand over the control of their dating profiles to their parents, for a full make-over to crack the cupid conundrum."

Basically, sign up and you'd be giving your auld ones complete control over your dating life. Not for the faint of heart let me tell you. But while this may once have been many people's worst nightmare pre-Covid19, I reckon that the prospect of dating in a post-lockdown world may sway some into signing up.

What do you think, is it for you? If you're single and up for a laugh send in an email to [email protected] and hope that Cupid/your parents are on your side.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Artist who sculpted iconic Molly Malone statue has passed away

Share:

Latest articles

Justin Bieber calls on Irish singer to use her platform and support Black Lives Matter Movement

Netflix makes powerful documentary 13th free to watch online

The Chase's Shaun Wallace shares his experience of racial prejudice

Artist who sculpted iconic Molly Malone statue has passed away

You may also love

Justin Bieber calls on Irish singer to use her platform and support Black Lives Matter Movement

Netflix makes powerful documentary 13th free to watch online

The Chase's Shaun Wallace shares his experience of racial prejudice

Paul Mescal raises over €70k for Pieta House by raffling off personal chain

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.