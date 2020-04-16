The title of the new Ross O'Carroll-Kelly book has been revealed and it's inspired

The cover of the new Ross O'Carroll-Kelly has been unveiled this morning and fans will be able to get stuck into Braywatch from September.

Yep, Braywatch is the title of the upcoming Ross O'Carroll-Kelly novel and it's a pretty inspired one, it has to be said. It's the latest in Paul Howard's series of books and will 'celebrate a town we love so well', according to the blurb on DubrayBooks.ie.

'Braywatch', the new Ross O'Carroll-Kelly book, is available for pre-order from Dubray! Order now and it will arrive, signed by the Rossmeister, on 3 September, the day of publication. https://t.co/4zcoqSD5Qq pic.twitter.com/brUGQcHwyi — Ross O'Carroll-Kelly (@RossOCK) April 16, 2020

Bray residents will surely be looking to leaf through to see can how many local references they can spot and the book is available to pre-order now. Those who do so will receive the book on September 3, the day of publication, signed by Ross himself. He's not quite on the levels of David Hasselhoff but Bray will just have to make do.

Your copy of Braywatch can be ordered here.

