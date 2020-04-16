Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

The title of the new Ross O'Carroll-Kelly book has been revealed and it's inspired

By James Fenton

April 16, 2020 at 10:18am

Share:

The cover of the new Ross O'Carroll-Kelly has been unveiled this morning and fans will be able to get stuck into Braywatch from September.

Yep, Braywatch is the title of the upcoming Ross O'Carroll-Kelly novel and it's a pretty inspired one, it has to be said. It's the latest in Paul Howard's series of books and will 'celebrate a town we love so well', according to the blurb on DubrayBooks.ie.

Bray residents will surely be looking to leaf through to see can how many local references they can spot and the book is available to pre-order now. Those who do so will receive the book on September 3, the day of publication, signed by Ross himself. He's not quite on the levels of David Hasselhoff but Bray will just have to make do.

Your copy of Braywatch can be ordered here.

READ NEXT: An Irishman is joining The Chase as the sixth chaser

Share:

Latest articles

Stuff U Need is a new online delivery service with a 48-hour turnaround

Nine crafty Instagram accounts to follow

COMPETITION: This service will deliver delicious healthy meal prep for the whole week

These are a great few exercises to do in the back garden

You may also love

RTE announce air date for Sally Rooney's Normal People - and we don't have long to wait

An Irishman is joining The Chase as the sixth chaser

WATCH: Dublin tribute band record Oasis classic to raise funds for frontline health staff

Michael D's birthday is coming up and Drink&Draw want you to paint him a picture

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy