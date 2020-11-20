Close

Xbox have launched their Black Friday deals

By Rory Cashin

November 20, 2020 at 9:40am

Up to 75% off some great games to play on your console.

If you have picked up your Xbox Series X for Christmas, then let us direct you to this list of five games we fully recommend you play on your fantastic new console.

However, thanks to the fantastic backwards compatibility of the Series X, some of the very best games from the previous generation are still very-much-playable on the new console. Also, if you haven't quite got round to upgrading your console just yet and you're still playing on the Xbox One, then this will be good news for you, too!

Black Friday isn't officially until November 27, but that doesn't mean certain outlets can't get a head-start on things.

Xbox have released the list of games that are available in their Black Friday deals, with some games prices dropping by as much as 75%:

  • Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition – 33% off
  • Forza Horizon 4 (standard edition) – 67% off
  • Gears 5 (standard edition) – 75% off
  • Rare Replay – 75% off
  • Halo Wars 2 – 75% off
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – 75% off
  • Gears Tactics – 50% off
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps – 50% off
  • Bleeding Edge – 50% off
  • Forza Motorsport 7 – 50% off
  • Sea of Thieves Anniversary Edition – 50% off + Parrot Starter Bundle
  • PUBG – 50% off
  • Crackdown 3 – 50% off

These gaming offers will be available until Wednesday, December 2.

They're also offering €8 off a new Xbox Series X wireless controller, and €10 off a new Xbox One wireless controller.

You can head to the Black Friday page right here for all of the details and even more of the deals on offer.

