5 Mysterious Buildings In Dublin You’ve Never Seen The Inside Of – Until Now

Everyone loves a good ol’ poke around interesting looking buildings.

Cool new bars, deadly restaurants, people’s houses — whatever takes your fancy.

We’ve done a round-up of some of the most interesting and beautiful buildings we’ve found in Dublin over the years, to finally put your curiosity to rest.

Now it’s your turn to take a look-see!

1. Museum Building, Trinity College

We all pass by it every day and chances are that you’ve been curious about what lies inside the walls of this hallowed building.

Yep, us too. Especially the Museum Building. Just look at the inside of this beauty…

 

 

2. Bartra Martello Tower, Dalkey

There’s something about towers that immediately piques our interest and this one is located in one of Ireland’s most beautiful seaside towns: Dalkey.

Outside, it just looks like any old tower. Inside? It’s a completely different story.

Screen Shot 2016 06 12 At 17 27 25
Screen Shot 2016 06 12 At 17 27 50
Screen Shot 2016 06 12 At 17 27 56
Screen Shot 2016 06 12 At 17 28 10
Screen Shot 2016 06 12 At 17 28 22

3. Google, Gordon House, Barrow St, Dublin 4

The colourful world of Google is but a dream for us mere mortals.

However, thanks to the power of the Internet, we can now catch a glimpse inside one of Grand Canal Docks’ most important dwellings.

 

 

Docks 4 Floor 6 700X467
Photo cred: Office Snapshots

4. Áras an Uachtaráin, Phoenix Park

That’s right, the President’s gaff.

This iconic building is so much more than our leader’s headquarters, it’s one of our national treasures and our own version of The White House.

It has housed a whole load of the important people of our time and here’s what they see every time they walk inside those doors…

W1500 Bb Aras Car 6
Photo cred: Ireland.com

1754804 Orig
Photo cred: Coláiste Bríde

W1500 Bb Aras Car 5
Photo cred: Ireland.com

5. City Assembly House, South William Street, Dublin 2

This magnificent historic house was first built back in 1760s and the place is cloaked in culture and history, peculiarity and oddities.

It served as a museum during the 20th Century but fell into disuse during the last decade. The Irish Georgian Society, along with Dublin City Council, have been restoring it as a cultural venue.

 

 

 

READ NEXT: 9 Hidden Spots In Dublin That Will Pique Your Curiosity

 

Comments
