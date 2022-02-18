The Lovin Round Up - Openers, Closures and everything in between

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, a quick look at the main hospitality headlines from the week gone by in Dublin.

With the 2022 Michelin Guide featuring a healthy amount of Dublin restaurants and two new openings for the city, it's been an exciting week for foodies. However, the past seven days have also brought with them further break-ins for small businesses in Dublin, and the sad news that one of the cities most iconic beer gardens could be replaced with, you guessed it - more hotel rooms. Looking for a quick run down of this weeks main hospitality stories? Let's get into it.

Rathmines welcomes Shaku Maku

Dublin 6's latest foodie addition is already serving up a storm with mezze plates and tasty griddle dishes. You can read more about the new Middle Eastern Diner HERE.

Nana's Tea opens a new location

Since opening their first store in Bray in 2020, Nana's have gone on to launch stores all over Ireland. Their latest venture launched in the heart of the city on Wexford Street this week. Looking for your bubble tea fix? Find out everything about Nana's new location HERE.

We chatted to some of the Dublin businesses recently targeted by break ins

An unusual amount of anti-social behaviour has been taking place in Dublin in recent weeks. We talked to 5 businesses that have experienced break ins - you can read the full piece HERE.

Four Dublin restaurants were awarded Michelin Stars

Mentally playing the opening theme song for You're A Star in my head. Anyone else? Read about the award winning eateries HERE.

Planning lodged to replace this iconic Dublin beer garden with hotel rooms

The courtyard shared by Fibber Magees, The Living Room and Murrays could potentially be replaced by an extension to the nearby Holiday Inn Express. You can read more on this story HERE.

Holiday Inn Express on O'Connell Street is looking to remove this internal courtyard, used by Fibbers, the Living Room and Murrays, to expand the hotel. More loss of nightlife space. Because why would visitors to Dublin want to have any craic? Ref: 3200/22https://t.co/2DQyH1ZkfT pic.twitter.com/J4mXLvjdXF — Urban Living Dublin (@duburbans) February 14, 2022

