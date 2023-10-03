The Helix announces their 2023 Christmas Panto

Watch out, Christmas is in FRONT of you!

Yes, it's only October. Yes, we haven't even celebrated Halloween yet. And yes, we're even set to get another heatwave before 2023 is over. But ready or not, Christmas is coming, and The Helix have announced Treasure Island as this year's panto.

With all the festive cheers and boos of a live pantomime audience, TheatreworX Productions return to the stage with all the wit, magic, and fun you would expect of them. With an exciting new script including plenty of twists and turns, Treasure Island promises to be yet another hilarious production for all the family to enjoy with eye catching sets, song and dance.

This year's cast includes the classically trained Britain’s Got Talent singer Leah Barniville from Meath, West End performer Barry Keenan, playing Long John Silver, AIMS award winner and funny man Chris Corroon, playing Dame Lola, with the return of panto faves such as Aidan Mannion and James Deegan.

Speaking at the launch, Leah Barniville said:

Advertisement

"I’m thrilled to be joining The Helix Panto cast and taking the leap onto the panto stage this Christmas. Going to the panto is such a beloved tradition with audiences of all ages and I look forward to being part of that Christmas magic. Here’s to a great run with the wonderful cast and the TheatreworX team."

Tickets for school outings and corporate reservations can be booked through The Helix website. The Treasure Island panto will be performed at The Helix from November 24th, 2023 to January 14th, 2024.

READ ON:

- Milk-coloured water running through the River Poddle sparks pollution concerns

Advertisement

- Dublin hotel named as best wedding venue in Europe

- This newly opened Blackrock restaurant serves 'true' Indian dishes