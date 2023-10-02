This newly opened Blackrock restaurant serves 'true' Indian dishes

Cher dined at their old premises in 2019.

Ruchii, who's move we first covered back in August, have moved into their new premises on George's Avenue, following five years above Conway's Pub in Blackrock.

This southside restaurant has served some pretty impressive people over the years, including Cher (as in, the Cher) and we are expecting the same level of excellence from their new restaurant as from their previous.

In conversation with the managing director Murali Sayana, he told us that Indian restaurants in Ireland typically stick to quite standard, recognisable dishes but at Ruchii he claims they have created meals that reflect how they have really dug into the past of Indian cuisine, bringing it to life through their menu.

The six spokes of Ruchii symbolise six primary tastes of Ayurveda, which is brought to life here through the culinary arts – sweet, sour, salt, bitter, pungent, and astringent; which in-fact are different combinations of “Panchabootha” or the five elements: earth, air, water, fire, and ether.

Ruchii utilises Irish ingredients to make authentic Indian dishes, with an appendix attached for Hindi words on their menu, as well as detailed explanations for what each menu item contains.

They are to launch a six course tasting menu that comes to €150pp with the wine pairing for the meat version, and €125pp for the vegetarian. Tom Doorley has hand picked not just the wine accompaniment but the entire wine menu, which consists of 63 wines in total.

Ruchii is also set to open a terrace for summer 2024 - something to look forward to when the warmer months roll around next year.

You can book a table at Ruchii Wednesday to Monday, between 5pm and 10pm.

