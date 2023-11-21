Chapters Bookstore have launched their brand new pop-up shop

Great news for bookworms this side of Christmas.

Chapters have come a long way in the last two years. The beloved bookstore went from closing down in January 2022, after almost 40 years in business, to reopening the Parnell Street premises just weeks later under new ownership.

Since then they have welcomed a new addition, Arboretum, which is a café garden shop hybrid that launched in May of this year, adding only more temptation to bookworms trying and failing not to stop into the mammoth book shop in all its glory.

But they haven't stopped there. Last month Chapters took to social media to reveal they were opening a pop-up shop on Liffey Street Lower, which was absolute music to our ears, based below Swift Alterations, and this week they finally opened.

Advertisement

As with their Parnell Street bookstore, the Chapters pop-up will be selling both new and second-hand books.

They shared the news of their opening on socials, saying, "We are still finding our feet & stocking the shelves, but we are so excited to be open & part of what has always been a vibrant, friendly street community!"

We will personally be making it our mission to stop in shortly for a peruse - something tells me my TBR pile is about to get a whole lot bigger.

Header image via Twitter / Chapters Bookstore

Advertisement

READ ON:

- 'Be ready, be hungry' D2 Sicilian restaurant has opened a new deli

- Christmas at the Castle dates and ticket info confirmed for 2023

- Ireland’s largest Craft and Design Fair returns to the RDS next month